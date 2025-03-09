Olympic medallist to attend opening of new skate park in Raunds as date officially announced

Raunds’ new skate park will officially open on March 22, with BMX freestylist Declan Brooks set to attend the event.

The opening of the brand-new, purpose-built skate park in Amos Lawrence Park will take place from 11am to 4pm, and will feature sports entertainment and competitions for skaters, as well as free skateboard coaching at 11am for children and families who are keen to give the sport a try, with all necessary equipment provided on the day.

Mayor of Raunds, Cllr Paul Byrne said: “The grand opening will be a momentous occasion for Raunds.

"Our new skate park and pump track provide an incredible space for young people to get active, hone their skills, and build friendships. It has been a long journey, but the result is a fantastic facility that will benefit the community for generations to come.”

Professional demo riders will showcase their skills before the main competitions, and an MC and judging panel will ensure an exciting experience for all.

The demo will include an appearance from Declan Brooks, who took home the freestyle BMX bronze medal at Tokyo 2020. He will be in attendance until 1.30pm to perform tricks and participate in a meet-and-greet with fans.

Freedom Leisure will also be present with a stand promoting local leisure offerings, and those at the opening will be able to collect free vouchers for family swims at Splash or Nene Centre and racquet sports at Pemberton Centre.

Cllr Ollie Curtis, chairman of the environment, leisure, and recreation committee said: “The town council has worked tirelessly alongside the community to bring this skate park to life, and the result is outstanding.

"It’s a facility that will serve local riders for years to come, helping to make Raunds an even better place to live, work, and play.

"The grand opening event will be a great opportunity for the local community to come together, celebrate this fantastic new facility, and enjoy some friendly competition. ”We hope this will inspire more young people to get involved in skateboarding, scootering, and BMX, and provide a place for everyone to enjoy the thrill of action sports.”

The project was in large part crowdfunded by the town council supported by residents that raised the £280,000 needed to put the plan into action.

Ground was broken on the construction of the skate park in November 2024, and was completed ahead of schedule and on budget last month.