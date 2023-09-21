Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new pump track was officially opened in Kings Cliffe last weekend by Olympic BMX bronze medal winner Declan Brooks.

The track opened on Saturday, September 16, at the KC Active sports and recreation complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declan Brooks was at the opening to cut the ribbon and do the first official ride. There were also skateboard, scooter and bike instruction opportunities available on the day.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Left to right) Paddy Sharrock (GB cycling team), Jade Close, James Sharpe (instigators of the project), Declan Brooks (Olympic Bronze medalist BMX), Cllr Helen Harrison, (North Northamptonshire Council), Simon Fairhall (Chair of KC Active Trustees), Oliver Underwood (C&K Construction)

Paddy Sharrock, another GB Cycling team member, who’s hoping to get to Paris with BMX, also attended the opening.

Simon Fairhall, chairman of trustees at KC Active, said: ”It was a glorious morning with good attendance.

“We were really pleased with how getting the three different disciplines along in some form meant that we could offer something to the young people on the day, but more importantly find out whether or not there’s an interest if we were to arrange for them to come back in the future and we’re absolutely going to do that based on the feedback we got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It went really, really well. I’ve had a smile on my face the whole of this month because it’s so nice to arrive on site, to see it being used as well as it is.”

Olympic BMX bronze medalist Declan Brooks at KC Active pump track opening

KC Active is a charity funded organisation in the village of Kings Cliffe.

The project was pitched to KC Active by a group of local mums who helped to generate a huge amount of interest and push the fundraising.