Olympic medallist cuts ribbon as Northamptonshire village's new pump track officially opens
A new pump track was officially opened in Kings Cliffe last weekend by Olympic BMX bronze medal winner Declan Brooks.
The track opened on Saturday, September 16, at the KC Active sports and recreation complex.
Declan Brooks was at the opening to cut the ribbon and do the first official ride. There were also skateboard, scooter and bike instruction opportunities available on the day.
Paddy Sharrock, another GB Cycling team member, who’s hoping to get to Paris with BMX, also attended the opening.
Simon Fairhall, chairman of trustees at KC Active, said: ”It was a glorious morning with good attendance.
“We were really pleased with how getting the three different disciplines along in some form meant that we could offer something to the young people on the day, but more importantly find out whether or not there’s an interest if we were to arrange for them to come back in the future and we’re absolutely going to do that based on the feedback we got.
“It went really, really well. I’ve had a smile on my face the whole of this month because it’s so nice to arrive on site, to see it being used as well as it is.”
KC Active is a charity funded organisation in the village of Kings Cliffe.
The project was pitched to KC Active by a group of local mums who helped to generate a huge amount of interest and push the fundraising.
The pump track has been built to provide a much-needed facility for activity and exercise for young people of all ages in the village and surrounding local communities.