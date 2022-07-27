Olympic gold medallist coach shares her winning ways with Wellingborough swimmers

Shelly Jarrett (middle)

Wellingborough Amateur Swimming Club had a swim clinic delivered by Shelly Marie Jarrett - a visiting Australian Olympic gold medallist coach.

The clinic took place on Monday evening (July 4) at the Waendel Leisure Centre in Thomas Street, Wellingborough.

A spokesman for WASC said: “It was an amazing opportunity to have Shelly visit the club and for our swimmers to have the chance to be coached by one of the top female coaches in Australia.

Shelly Jarrett at the swim clinic with Wellingborough Amateur Swimming Club

“The swimmers and coaches all benefited from the evening and have come away with new challenges and targets to work on for the future.”

Former British swim coach Shelly has more than 30 years of coaching experience and is now a high performance coach based in Australia.

Shelly was the coach of Olympic gold medallist Kyle Chalmers while he competed in Rio de Janeiro.