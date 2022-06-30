Olympic Gold medalist coach to deliver swim clinic in Wellingborough

Wellingborough Amateur Swimming Club is to have a swim clinic delivered by Shelly Marie Jarrett - a visiting Australian Olympic gold medallist coach.

The clinic will take place on Monday (July 4) from 6pm at the Waendel Leisure Centre in Thomas Street, Wellingborough.

Former British swim coach Shelly has more than 30 years of coaching experience and is now a high performance coach based in Australia, where she fulfilled her lifelong dream of coaching an Olympic gold medalist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shelly Jarrett left with Kyle Chalmers right

Shelly was the coach of Olympic gold medalist Kyle Chalmers while he competed in Rio de Janeiro.

She is currently representing Swimming Australia as one of only 12 female coaches undertaking a high performance coaching leadership programme and she is also a panel member for the Australian Institute of Sports women leadership incentive.

Her knowledge of coaching and experience also see her now working for Swimming Australia as a coach educator, running courses from junior coach to advanced coach.

Shelly’s commitment to the betterment of athletes and coaches as well as being a big advocate for females in sport are what continue to drive her love for the sport of swimming.

Wellingborough Amateur Swimming Club is a volunteer run organisation for swimmers in the local area. They are Swim England affiliated, SwimMark accredited and offer a range of swimmer development from children's swimming lessons to competitive swimming coaching, through to national standard.