Olympic BMX bronze medallist Declan Brooks helps officially open Raunds' new skate park and pump track

Raunds was ‘buzzing’ with energy and excitement on Saturday as the town’s new skate park and pump track was officially opened to the public.

The long-anticipated launch event was an action-packed celebration, featuring BMX tricks, community spirit and fun for all ages.

To mark the occasion, Olympic BMX bronze medallist Declan Brooks joined the mayor of Raunds to cut the ceremonial ribbon, officially welcoming skaters, riders and thrill-seekers to the new facility.

Alongside an elite crew of demo riders, Brooks put on a spectacular BMX showcase, leaving the crowd in awe.

But the event wasn’t just about high-flying action as it was also a celebration of the Raunds community.

Local businesses came out in full force, with Illicit Skate Shop, Sketti Butta, Freedom Leisure, Blue Surf Pod, and Kentucky Cookout all joining the festivities.

From skateboard gear to delicious eats, attendees had plenty to explore between runs on the ramps.

Another highlight of the day was the unveiling of a commemorative piece of artwork, dedicated to the generosity of those who supported the town council’s 2024 crowdfunding campaign, which raised £10,001 towards the construction of the park.

A series of competitions also took place, drawing participants aged from just 2.5-years-old to 43-years-old, reinforcing the project's core aim of creating a space inclusive for all ages and abilities.

The lucky winners were rewarded with a range of prizes.

Speaking on the success of the event, town clerk Steve Tucker said: “The grand opening event for Raunds skate park and pump track was a fitting celebration for everyone’s efforts – those who fundraised, those who volunteered, and everyone connected with the town council that worked so hard to deliver the project from start to finish.

"It was brilliant to see the park come alive with so many people enjoying themselves.”

And Steve added: "Today’s event has firmly put Raunds on the map as a place where residents can lead active, healthy lifestyles.”

Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just starting out, Raunds Town Council says its new skate park and pump track is a ‘must-visit destination’ for wheeled sports enthusiasts of all ages.