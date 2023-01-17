Oh yes it is! Irchester Players to take on Jack and the Beanstalk for annual pantomime show
Magic beans aren’t an accepted form of payment
Join Jack as he sells his family cow, plants magic beans and even climbs a gigantic beanstalk!
Irchester Players are taking on the mighty Jack and the Beanstalk with its annual pantomime production in February.
Beginning its three-day run on February 8, there will be five showings, with two on February 11. Curtains are up at 7.30pm on four days, save for the first showing on the final day which will be at 2pm.
Jack and the Beanstalk was also the chosen story for The Castle in Wellingborough over the holiday season, which a Northants Telegraph reporter said was ‘genuinely hilarious, with slapstick sketches and silliness’. The Irchester Players, a staple of Northamptonshire’s arts, has a lot to live up to, but being an organisation of over 40 years it is surely up to the task.
All tickets are £10, and can be booked in advance here.
Group bookings of 10 plus should email [email protected]