Join Jack as he sells his family cow, plants magic beans and even climbs a gigantic beanstalk!

Irchester Players are taking on the mighty Jack and the Beanstalk with its annual pantomime production in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beginning its three-day run on February 8, there will be five showings, with two on February 11. Curtains are up at 7.30pm on four days, save for the first showing on the final day which will be at 2pm.

Irchester Players promises 'a fantastically funny pantomime'

Jack and the Beanstalk was also the chosen story for The Castle in Wellingborough over the holiday season, which a Northants Telegraph reporter said was ‘genuinely hilarious, with slapstick sketches and silliness’. The Irchester Players, a staple of Northamptonshire’s arts, has a lot to live up to, but being an organisation of over 40 years it is surely up to the task.

All tickets are £10, and can be booked in advance here.

Advertisement Hide Ad