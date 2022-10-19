Weldon Primary School has been rated as good by Ofsted

Staff, pupils and parents are celebrating with their school being rated as good in all areas by Ofsted.

Weldon CE Primary School, part of the Peterborough Diocese Educational Trust (PDET), is delighted with its good rating following a two-day inspection carried out in June.

Over the past four years, the school has implemented a series of what inspectors called ‘root and branch’ changes resulting in the school moving from requires improvement in September 2018 to good.

The report, which has been published online, highlights the school’s ambitious curriculum and recognises that staff have high expectations of pupils, teaching clear precise information that helps pupils know more of the curriculum.

The inspectors’ report says: “Pupils behave well.

"They want to do their best and follow the ‘Weldon Way.’

"They are proud to receive awards. Pupils look out for each other.

"Older pupils enjoy helping younger pupils. Pupils say that bullying is rare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They know that if it did happen, staff will resolve any worries quickly.

"Parents and carers say that their children feel safe.”

Inspectors also noted that leaders make sure that reading lies at the heart of the curriculum, leaders are quick to identify pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and children in the early years get off to a good start.

Kirstin Howarth, Weldon CE Primary’s executive headteacher, said: “We really are so thrilled with Ofsted’s findings and it’s thanks to the hard work of our wonderful children and our great team of staff that we’ve been able to make such progress here at Weldon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful that Ofsted recognises the very positive impact of the ‘root and branch’ changes made in school since 2018, with our strong SATs results in 2019 and 2022 also testament to our ongoing commitment to high standards across the board.”

Lesley Middleton, Weldon CE Primary’s head of school, said: “The report gives us even more reasons to be proud of our children, who told Ofsted that our school is a friendly, supportive and respectful place to be.

"We’d like to thank all our staff for having worked tirelessly over the last four years to embed significant change and good practice, and an ever bigger thank-you goes to our children – they’re a credit to the school and to their parents and carers, and we are super proud of them all.”

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO at PDET, offered her congratulations to the Weldon school community, adding: “I am delighted that Weldon CE Primary has been recognised to officially be a good school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to thank the inspectors for highlighting the efforts of all the staff at Weldon over the past four years.”

Weldon CE Primary is part of the Peterborough Diocese Educational Trust (PDET).

Serving the village of Weldon, Corby and the surrounding area, school leaders say the single-form entry primary seeks to nurture the infinite worth of every unique individual through love, respect and forgiveness, fostering an enduring passion for learning and an ability to live life in all its fullness.

The school has 206 pupils on its roll aged from four to 11-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad