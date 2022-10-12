Inspectors have said a Rushden school continues to require improvement after getting the same rating four years ago.

Ofsted carried out a two-day inspection of Tennyson Road Infant School in Highfield Road in July.

The inspectors’ report has now been published, with the school being given an overall rating of requires improvement.

While it was rated good for behaviour and attitudes, the other categories of quality of education, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision have been deemed as requiring improvement.

The report says: “The school’s leaders have improved the school since the previous inspection.

"However, they know that there is much more to do.”

Positives highlighted by inspectors include pupils enjoy learning with their friends at Tennyson Road Infant School and they told inspectors they feel safe.

The report said leaders create a calm and orderly environment in the school, pupils are polite and respectful, pupils know that bullying is not tolerated and they generally behave well.

Inspectors also noted that most parents and carers are positive about the school.

However, the report said: “The quality of education is not good in all subjects.

"In many subjects, the curriculum is at an early stage of development. It is not always clear what pupils should be learning and when.”

The report said there has not been sufficient training to ensure consistency in how all staff teach phonics.

It also said access to the curriculum is ‘variable’ for some pupils with SEND, stating: “Some of these pupils achieve well.

"However, leaders do not ensure that all pupils with SEND are supported well enough.”

The report comes as North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) is asking for views on the amalgamation of Tennyson Road Infant School and Alfred Street Junior School, with a four-week consultation launched last month.

For the amalgamation to progress, one of the schools has to ‘technically’ close – in this case by the formal closure of Tennyson Road Infant School and by expanding the age range of Alfred Street Junior School to provide education for children aged three (nursery) to aged 11 (Year 6).