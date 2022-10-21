Rushden Academy has been rated as good in all areas

A Rushden school has been rated good in all areas by Ofsted.

Inspectors carried out a two-day inspection at Rushden Academy in Hayway last month and have published their report online, rating the school as good.

The report says pupils enjoy attending and staff are proud to work there, with a clear focus on developing pupils as individuals as well as educating them.

It adds: “All members of this school community are a part of what is commonly known as ‘Team Rushden’.

"This team encompasses a caring ethos, shared values and high expectations, which exude throughout the school.”

Inspectors found that pupils show positive attitudes to learning and they receive a good quality of education.

They said leaders have re-designed the curriculum so it is ambitious for all pupils, and that teachers have a clear understanding of what pupils should learn and when.

And inspectors felt that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported well in lessons.

They said behaviour in and around school is calm, and pupils behave well in lessons.

As well as many positives highlighted, inspectors also noted how the school can improve, with one suggestion in the report saying: “There are a small number of pupils that miss too much education through persistent absence.

"Leaders must continue to work with parents to ensure these pupils attend school more regularly, so that they benefit from the education the school is providing.”

In a newsletter published on the school’s website, principal Ben Baines described his pride at the inspection result.

He said: “The report fully recognised what a special place Rushden Academy is and the significant improvements made under Mrs Burton’s leadership.

"What it meant to the highly dedicated and committed staff could truly be seen in the emotions shared following the official release of the report.

"The report provided external validation of all the hard work undertaken by staff and recognised that both the children and the wider community value the education we provide.

"I have never been prouder to be a part of Team Rushden.”