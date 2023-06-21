Ofsted says inadequate private school in Thrapston is not making enough progress

A private school that was rated inadequate last year still has not made sufficient progress, an education watchdog has said.

Up to 60 children aged between 11 and 16 can be educated at Progress School in Thrapston, but 27 were on its roll when Ofsted visited in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regulator said it found that pupils ‘did not have meaningful opportunities to learn’ and that lessons ‘contributed weakly to their learning’.

File picture (Shutterstock)

The school offers education to pupils with behavioural, social, emotional and mental health needs, and many of these pupils were previously excluded from their provision.

Ofsted found pupils at the school which annual fees range between £14,500 and £32,500 were ‘not able to recall their learning’ and ‘did not develop skills as well as they could’.

But Progress Schools’ managing director said she felt it was ‘once again harshly judged’ by Ofsted, particularly over issues of poor attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she said she welcomed the regulator’s feedback and that it had recognised that work is being done to make improvements.

Ofsted said there were some signs that the school’s learning environment is ‘starting to improve’ after it was first graded inadequate in March 2022.

But it said leaders had ‘not ensured that pupils’ educational needs were being met’ and that individual plans had not been created for every pupil.

Progress Schools’ managing director, Charlotte Barton, said Ofsted had noted ‘several areas’ where improvements had been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I do feel though that in some areas of this inspection, we were once again harshly judged by the inspector. For example, we were criticised for having poor attendance, with some pupils not attending at all.

“But, despite discussing the level of complex backgrounds our students come to us with, I do not feel that enough consideration was given to the individual progression of our students from their starting points.

“Progress Schools supports students who have primarily not been engaging with mainstream education, so our holistic curriculum is as vital as our academic one.”

She added: “Despite this, I do welcome Ofsted’s feedback and I am glad that they have recognised the efforts we have been making to deliver the quality of education that we expect from ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst we recognise there is still more work to be done, I am confident that with the new leadership team now in place, we will continue to implement the improvements that we want to make at our Thrapston site, and that this will be further recognised by Ofsted during their next visit.”

Another school run by Progress Schools in Northampton was rated inadequate last year and was not meeting required standards when it was visited by the schools regulator in March.