Officers called to Wellingborough train station following reports of a fight
Passengers travelling on the London to Sheffield train on Sunday night (May 4) were delayed by more than an hour near Wellingborough due to the incident.
One passenger described it as ‘trouble among passengers on board’ which caused delays of 85 minutes and the train eventually terminated at Derby.
A spokesman for British Transport Police told the Northants Telegraph: "Officers were called to Wellingborough railway station at around 9.15pm on Sunday (4 May) following reports of a fight at the station.
"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 620 of 4 May.”
The spokesman added that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
