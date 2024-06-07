Offenders in red gloves seen driving stolen car after Northamptonshire village car key burglary
The blue Volkswagen Golf was stolen in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday, June 6) after burgled car keys were used to take the vehicle parked in Titchmarsh near Thrapston.
Police officers have appealed for residents to check CCTV footage between 12.30am and 12.45am and dash-cams for a Golf and a black Audi.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought following a residential burglary in High Street between 12.30am and 12.45am, in which the offenders forced a kitchen window to gain access before stealing the car keys to a blue Volkswagen Golf parked outside.
“This vehicle was then stolen from the property and was driven off in convey with a black Audi S3 car. It is believed at least four offenders wearing distinctive red gloves were involved in the incident and officers are appealing for help to identify those responsible.”
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.