Off-road motorbike seized as police target anti-social behaviour in Corby

Officers have seized a motorcycle as part of a curb on anti-social behaviour in Corby.

Following concerns from residents about an increase in motorcycle nuisance in Corby, officers from the town’s policing team have responded with the seizure of one such machine.

On Tuesday, May 14, the rider of a white and blue Sherco 125 SE-R off-road motorbike was spotted by officers near to the Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre performing wheelies and weaving at speed along the footpath.

The rider was stopped in Alberta Close, and subsequent checks by the officers discovered that he was riding without insurance and the motorbike had not been taxed.

The off-road motorcycle seized by police in Corby (Credit - Northants Police)

He was reported for these offences along with having a defective numberplate.

Due to the dangerous manner of his riding, the 28-year-old man from Corby was also issued with a Section 59 order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, and had his motorbike seized.

Corby Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Greg McClean said: “For years, we have received complaints about the ‘nuisance’ motorcycle riders who have plagued our communities - riding on playing fields, on footpaths and on our roads.

“However, this is not just ‘nuisance’ – it’s anti-social behaviour which is highly dangerous and illegal – in which riders put their own lives at risk as well as their pillion passengers, other road users and members of the public.

“We appreciate this clearly affects our local communities and we would once again encourage people to report all incidents to us.

"This not only helps us to build a true picture of the extent of the problem, but to identify and gather evidence against those responsible.”

Anyone with information about motorcycles which are being ridden illegally in their area or any vehicle crime is asked to report it by calling Northants Police on 101 or you can make a report online at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline

Always call 999 in the event of an emergency. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.