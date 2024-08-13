Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after an arson attack in Woodstock Court, Savernake Drive, Corby.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 11, between 10.30pm and 11.55pm, when a ground floor flat was deliberately set on fire, resulting in the occupants having to be evacuated.

Witnesses or anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time should call police on 101.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please quote incident number 24000478483 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.