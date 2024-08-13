Occupants evacuated after arsonists set fire to Corby flat
Police are appealing for witnesses after an arson attack in Woodstock Court, Savernake Drive, Corby.
The incident happened on Sunday, August 11, between 10.30pm and 11.55pm, when a ground floor flat was deliberately set on fire, resulting in the occupants having to be evacuated.
Witnesses or anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time should call police on 101.
Please quote incident number 24000478483 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.