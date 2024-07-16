Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular fountain is up-and-running again after local councillors campaigned to get it fixed.

The water feature at Oakley Vale in Corby had not been working for around a year after the pump broke.

There had been worries that the high repair cost could be a barrier to the fountain ever being fixed.

But local leaders lobbied North Northamptonshire Council to ensure the feature was restored.

Cllr Ross Armour and OVCA chair Paul Balmer with the restored fountain. Image: Submitted

A new pump was installed by NNC at the end of June and the fountain.

Earlier this year, Labour councillors for Oakley ward began working alongside the Oakley Vale Community Association and spent a number of months trying to get the local authority to carry out the repairs.

It followed well-publicised issues at the lake, including pollution and dead fish.

Cllr Ross Armour (Lab, Oakley) said: “It is great to see the fountain up and running again. I know how important it is to the neighbourhood and those nearby, both for ensuring good quality water circulation within the lake as well as the positive picturesque contribution it has on that particular spot within Oakley Vale.

"This campaign has shown the power of local community activism and multiple different stakeholders working together as one.”

Paul Balmer, chair of Oakley Vale Community Association, said: “It’s taken a year and a lot of correspondence and lobbying to get this fountain back with help from Judy Caine and our local councillors. I hope the aeration the fountain provides helps the health of the lake and its fish and other rare species.

"My thanks to all who pushed for this. It’s a very positive outcome but there is much more to do – the three condemned trees due to vandalism and the blatant oil dumping and fly tipping are the next challenge – we must stay vigilant.”