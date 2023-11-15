Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community centre in Corby is holding two very special events this holiday season, as part of their Christmas festivities for the community.

On Saturday, December 2, Oakley Vale Community Centre is holding its very first Christmas Fayre, in which they will have more than 35 stalls of local crafters selling unique handcrafted Christmas gifts.

The Christmas Fayre will be open from 10am till 4pm and promises to be a spectacular event that is certainly not to be missed.

They are also having Christmas carols around the tree on Friday, December 15.

The event promises a festive evening with performances from members of Corby Silver Band, The Twelve Days Of Christmas read by Judy Caine, a choir led by the world renowned Carly-Jayne Battrick, and a chance to meet Santa in his grotto.

Oakley Vale Community Centre chairman, Peter Moden said: “This was absolutely awesome last year, and this year will be even more special, so come and join us, visit father Christmas in his grotto, a great photo opportunity for the children and adults, enjoy warm mince pies and coffee, listen to the Sarah-Jayne Choir, backed by the superb Silver Band, and enjoy a fabulous funny reading of the Twelve days of Christmas.”

At the Christmas carols event, there will also be a light switch-on which will be done by the mayor of Corby, Cllr Leanne Buckingham.