Nursery funding protest outside Corby Cube - in pictures

Protesters holding banners and chanting slogans met this morning outside the Corby Cube where the executive of North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) is meeting to discuss funding for council-run nurseries.

When NNC was formed last year nurseries continued to be funded in the same way. But they're now proposing to distribute the funds more evenly between Pen Green in Corby and three other maintained nurseries - Kettering's Ronald Tree and Wellingborough's Croyland and Highfield nurseries.

Integrated centre Pen Green currently gets 85 per cent of the maintained nursery supplement (MNS) but could see its funding levels drastically reduced. A report discussed at Northamptonshire's schools forum last month said it had 36 per cent of the participation hours across the four nurseries, but did not take into account its other services.

Pen Green say a loss of funding would be catastrophic and would lead to job and service cuts.

But the other maintained nurseries say they're desperate for more cash and are fighting for extra money.

A total of 54 speakers are due to speak at the packed meeting.

Here's a selection of images from the protests outside this morning.

