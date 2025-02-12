TK Maxx will re-open, store bosses have confirmed, scotching rumours the Kettering shop would be closing for ever.

Based in the Newlands shopping centre, the popular department store has been shut to customers ever since a fire last month.

Sprinklers across both floors of the store were activated after an electrical fire in a loading bay on Monday, January 13.

TK Maxx/National World

A spokesman for TK Maxx said: “I can confirm that the store will be open in the next few weeks.”

They have advised customers to ‘to keep an eye on the website’ where the re-opening date will be announced.