Northants Tesco customers help provide over three million meals to disadvantaged children

Tesco customers in Northamptonshire taking part in a new campaign to provide meals to children living in food insecurity have enabled thousands of meals to be donated.

Over the last three weeks, Tesco has given a donation for every piece of fruit and vegetable purchased across all its stores, to provide food that its partner FareShare will redistribute to

children’s charities.

The 'Buy One To Help A Child' Tesco campaign has helped to donate over three million meals to disadvantaged children.

CEO of Fareshare, Lindsay Boswell CBE, said the food will make a real difference to frontline charities working with children and thanked Tesco customers for their support. He said: “During the summer months, many families can struggle without the safety net of free school meals.

"At FareShare, we work with a network of around 10,500 charities and community groups supporting children and families across the UK. With so many more people facing tough circumstances as a result of the pandemic, this food is needed more than ever.

“Thank you to every single Tesco customer in Northamptonshire that made a purchase during this campaign – through the simple act of buying your fruit and veg at Tesco, you’re helping FareShare to get fresh, healthy food to children across the UK.”

Sales of stacks of strawberries, a bounty of bananas and container-loads of cucumbers purchased by Tesco customers mean that over 5000 charities across the country will now be

given food to help the 2.3 million children in the UK living in food insecurity.

Cucumbers were the most popular item on average sold on a Monday throughout the collection with strawberries winning in popularity on Tuesday and Wednesdays.

When it came to the league of fresh fruit and veg buyers outside Greater London, it was Essex shoppers that topped the table followed by shoppers in Hertfordshire, Kent and Greater Manchester.

Tesco UK and ROI CEO, Jason Tarry, said: “We wanted to find a really simple way to do our bit and help our customers do the same and we are delighted at the success of the Buy One

to Help A Child scheme.

"By encouraging healthier choices for our customers while helping to feed children through our partnership with FareShare we can play our part in supporting stronger communities.”

Tesco has been working with FareShare since 2016 and, to date, has redistributed more than 120 million meals of food to charities and community groups across the UK.

FareShare supports frontline charities and community groups working with children – from summer holiday clubs and breakfast clubs to community kitchens and groups that supply food parcels to those facing food insecurity.

‘Buy One to Help a Child’ is the latest in a number of Tesco community focussed programmes which are helping to build stronger communities across the UK.

Tesco is a member of the Child Poverty Task Force, formed by Marcus Rashford, and continues to support his campaign for free school meals for every child that needs them, at