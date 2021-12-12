Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra - youth centre overhaul, woodland garden and cattle theft

Co-op colleagues get stuck in to overhaul youth centre

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

The Tiny Tots group in Higham Ferrers is restarting with a Christmas special on December 15. It's a free group suitable for all pre-school age children. The group meets in the children's corner of St Mary’s church at 1.30pm for stories and songs, then move across to the Bede House for more activities, play and refreshments. The session stops at 2.30pm.

After this special weekly sessions will restart on January 5 in term time. For more details call Ria on 07771884120 or visit https://www.facebook.com/tinytotshighamferres

Pupils from Wellingborough’s All Saints CEVA Primary School have put their artistic skills to good use by creating fact files about their favourite road safety heroes from school crossing patrols to schoolteachers and traffic wardens.

The competition follows a special visit to the Stanton Cross development during Road Safety Week when Year 5 children were able to practise road safety basics and learn how footpaths, cycle paths, safe crossings and traffic features make the community safer.

As well as learning invaluable road safety lessons, the pupils were given hi-vis vests to take home and make their own journeys safer.

The winner was Emilia from Year 5 who demonstrated artistic flair in her drawing of a lollipop person and also shared three essential top tips for road safety. Two runners up were also congratulated - Harvey in Year 6 for skillfully incorporating road signs, and Muaaz in Year 1 who also drew a colourful Lollipop Person.

Emilia has been awarded a £50 book voucher and the runners up given a £25 book token each.

Martin Hunter, assistant headteacher at All Saints CEVA Wellingborough, said: “Congratulations to Emilia for her winning fact file which was both creative and informative. It was wonderful to see how enthusiastic all the children were about sharing their road safety knowledge, and we are glad that they had fun whilst doing it. Thanks to Stanton Cross for organising the competition and shining a light on such an important topic.”

Jamie Street, divisional project manager at Stanton Cross Developments LLP, added: “Well done to Emilia for making such a creative and informative fact file. We also want to commend all the other pupils who entered the competition – the creations were all brilliant and choosing a winner wasn’t easy.”

A Christmas community event is being held today (Sunday, December 12) at St Ninian’s church in Beanfield Avenue, Corby, from 2pm until 6pm.

Entry is £12 and children will get to see Santa, receive a present from him, meet his real life reindeer, and finish off with a free slush puppie and a hot dog.

There will be soft play for the tiny tots aged under one, who pay just £6. There will also be a Christmas castle and another large multi-castle for the children to enjoy while their parents look around all the local small business stalls who have been invited to sell their products also. On the day there will also be hot dogs, burgers, hot drinks, donuts, candyfloss, popcorn, battered mars bars and much more available.

The day is being organised by NN18 events who have also donated castles and machine hire for the event. The event will also run next Sunday, December 19.

Police are appealing for help from members of the public after cattle were stolen from a farm in Gretton.

The theft from West Hill Farm in Harringworth Road happened on Wednesday or Thursday. Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 21000713362.

Housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes have officially opened their doors to show homes at their new Wellingborough development, Wendel View.

Barratt Homes has launched a three bedroom Kingsley Special style show home and a four bedroom Alnmouth Special style show home. David Wilson Homes has launched a four bedroom Avondale style show home and a four bedroom Kirkdale style show home.

All four show homes are now open on an appointment only basis and will offer house hunters the opportunity to envisage how living at Wendel View could suit their lifestyle.

To book an appointment at Wendel View call 0333 3558 486. You can find out more here https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev001174-dwh-at-wendel-view/

Co-op workers have been helping to give a vital youth centre in Desborough a new lease of life by volunteering to give it a new lick of paint.

Colleagues from the Central England Co-op food stores and funeral homes were among the band of volunteers giving up their time, as well as members of the area’s Membership and Community Council (MCC), the society’s executive team and board of directors.

The Desborough Youth Centre is entirely self-funded through donations, grants and renting out the centre to other groups, and is run by a small group of volunteers.

The building itself is a valuable resource to the town; not only is a youth club run from the building, but it is also used by an out-of-school club and a local dance school which both help them diversify their support for young people in the community.

Karen Bevan, member and community relations officer at Central England Co-op, organised the society’s support and volunteered herself on the day.

She said: “It has been really rewarding for myself and the whole of the team from Central England Co-op to do our bit to help with this really vital project to help make improvements to Desborough Youth Centre which will have great benefits for the community and all the young people who use it. When I spoke with members of the committee and heard how they are completely self-funded and rely on volunteers to keep going it felt like a truly valuable project to support and very much in line with our co-operative values.”

The youth centre committee are now hoping to fund bigger projects including a complete overhaul and modernisation of the electrical system, replacement of old windows and a complete refit of the kitchen and toilets, plus a multitude of other smaller jobs and replacement of youth club equipment.

Charles Barrett, vice-chairman of Desborough Youth Centre Association, said: “The Desborough Youth Centre Association would like to thank Central England Co-operative and all their staff who came out to assist us with giving the youth centre a lick of paint.

“The support and enthusiasm from all involved has been really heartening and has really given the centre a much-needed boost following opening up after the Covid shutdown. The youth centre now feels much fresher and brighter, but it has also given us the opportunity and incentive to refresh other elements of the building.

“The Co-operative movement has played a long and integral part in the history of Desborough, and we are delighted that Central England Co-op are keen to continue supporting projects like ours in the town.”

On December 6 Laxton Junior School (LJS) officially opened its woodland garden. Staff, pupils and parents all gathered in the playground to celebrate the unveiling of the plaque, which was designed and created in Oundle School’s Patrick Engineering Centre.

Saplings were donated by the Woodland Trust and pupils at LJS, along with children from local nurseries who are being invited to make use of the space, all benefit from regular time in the garden, developing a range of outdoor learning skills as well as simply taking everyday lessons outdoors.