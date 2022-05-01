Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: Weetabix demolition, fashion show and 60s music concert

Corby’s former Weetabix factory will be knocked down within weeks

Corby’s former Weetabix factory will be knocked down within weeks after planners gave the nod to its demolition. Its new owners exclusively revealed their plans for the site in the Northants Telegraph last month. They want to put a new warehouse on the site.

They had applied to North Northamptonshire Council for permission to knock down the existing buildings to make way for the new scheme. But on Thursday (April 28) the planners confirmed that no prior approval was needed and so the demolition can proceed.

Named Earlstrees 160, the scheme is set for completion in summer 2023 subject to approval.

Some of the best 1960s music will be on show when The Sensational 60s Experience tour comes to Kettering.

There will be three hours of pure nostalgia transporting those at the Lighthouse Theatre back to a magical decade with five legendary names taking to the stage.

They include Mike Pender MBE (original voice of The Searchers), The Trems (former members of The Tremeloes), Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich, The Fortunes and The Dakotas.

The concert on Sunday, May 15, starts at 7.30pm. You can buy tickets at https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/event/the-sensational-60s-experience/.

Categories for the Wellingborough & East Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards have been announced as entries officially open.

The five categories up for grabs this year are Services Business of the Year, Retail Business of the Year, Industry Award, Chamber Community Award and Excellence Hero Award.

Chamber president, Pritesh Ganatra, said: “After the global pandemic halted last year’s awards, we are delighted to be back and ready to celebrate businesses in the area with five categories, including this year’s Excellence Hero Award.

“For the Excellence Hero Award, we are looking for businesses, charities, and organisations who have supported their customers, other businesses, and any local community services during the pandemic, especially during the full lockdown periods experienced over the past two years.”

All businesses across the Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire area and those that show a ‘significant commercial interest’ in the area can enter the awards, not just existing Chamber members. Entrants must display excellence, particularly how they have made a pioneering approach to business as well as showing a commitment to furthering the success of the area.

The deadline for entries is 6pm on Friday, September 30, and the shortlist will be revealed on Wednesday, December 1. The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 7, starting at 8.30am.

You can get your hands on the latest fashions at discounted prices when 17th Kettering St Andrew's Scout Group host a SOS Charity Fashion Show and Clothes Sale.

The event is being held on Friday, May 20, at St Andrew's Church Rooms in Crown Street at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 each which includes a welcome glass of bucks fizz. Ring Christine for tickets on 07970 003404.

The developers behind Glenvale Park have donated £100 towards equipment, as well as fresh topsoil to the gardening club at The Avenue Infant School.

The club gives pupils at the Wellingborough school the chance to spend time outside, experiencing nature, learning about the environment and how to take care of the garden’s eco-systems.

Helen Morrall, headteacher at The Avenue Infant School, said: “We’re so grateful to Glenvale Park for this kind donation to our gardening club.

“Our pupils love spending time in the school’s green areas, and the boost to our funds – as well as our topsoil – will really help the children get the most out of our club, especially as we head into summer and start to see some warmer weather.”

A leading British shoe retailer has donated more than 41,000 pairs of children’s shoes to national family charity Home-Start UK which have been distributed to hundreds of families across the UK, including parents in the Kettering area after some were delivered to Home-Start Kettering.

Shoe retailer Russell & Bromley approached the charity asking if they would like the amazing gift of shoes, which range in size from infant to adolescent.

Nikki Farrar-Hayton, manager of Home-Start Kettering, said: “The families we support are so grateful for this wonderful donation of shoes. It will make such a difference.”

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Fairfax & Favor Rockingham International Horse Trials, taking place in Rockingham Castle’s Great Park from May 20-22.

This year’s event is one not to be missed as it not only marks a return of Rockingham into the eventing calendar after two years lost during the pandemic but also celebrates two great milestones – the team’s tenth season of hosting the Horse Trials in the Great Park and an incredible 950 years of living history at the castle.