Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra - Ukraine fundraisers, crafts morning and beauty awards

Hollie Broad, owner and founder of The Sweatshop Fitness with fundraisers

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

A Gretton keep fit class has raised £883 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). The event was held on Saturday, March 12, in Gretton Village Hall.

Organised by Hollie Broad, owner and founder of The Sweatshop Fitness, the Zumba class’ fundraising efforts were boosted by selling tea, coffee and cake.

Sandra Mitcham is leaving Higham Ferrers Town Council.

All tickets sold for the zumba class, along with the monies taken from the refreshments, were donated to the DEC organisation for Ukraine.

Alicia Schofield has been appointed as the town clerk at Higham Ferrers Town Council as of April 1. The current incumbent Sandra Mitcham is leaving at the end of March to spend more time with her family, particularly her three young grandchildren, and also hopes to have time to travel and take up new hobbies. Sandra has worked at the council since 2011 and has seen many changes in the town during that time.

Alicia Schofield has been assistant clerk since 2016.

Sandra said: "I am pleased to be able to leave the council in safe hands and I am confident she will perform an excellent job.”

Nene Education Trust children wearing blue and yellow.

Cllr Pam Whiting, leader of the council, said: "We are really sorry to see Sandra leave us as she has been an extremely competent town clerk and a great asset to Higham Ferrers Town Council.

"We wish her well for the future. We look forward to seeing Alicia take over the role as town clerk and will give her all of our support.”

St Andrew’s Church in Kettering is holding a fun-filled craft morning from 10am to 12.30pm on Saturday, April 2.

There will be lots of exciting crafts for families to enjoy including biscuit decorating, Easter cards, stone decorating and cross necklaces.

Rebecca McGregor of Skindividuality

Entry is free but refreshments will be on offer, there will be a chocolate tombola, an Easter trail and Easter bunny food so visitors have been urged to bring some pennies.

Staff and children at Nene Education Trust schools donned blue and yellow mufti last week in support of the UN Refugee Agency.

People were given the option to choose to wear blue and yellow (the colours of the Ukrainian flag) should they wish and, across the school, just shy of £4,000 was raised and many other goods were donated.

The Nene Education Trust is comprised of eight schools: Raunds Park Infant, Redwell Primary, Newton Road School, Stanwick Primary, St Peters CE Primary, Windmill Primary, Woodford Primary and Manor School.

Matt Coleman, director of school improvement, said: “We are all incredibly aware of the horrendous situation that is unfolding in Ukraine.

“As a family of schools across the Nene Education Trust, we were keen to try to do our bit to support and continue to raise awareness.

“Many of our families and staff have already donated money or goods to the cause so our community was under absolutely no obligation, but as an organisation we felt very strongly that we needed to do something.”

Six Corby businesswomen have been named as finalists at the UK Social Media Hair And Beauty Awards.

They are: Rebecca McGregor of Skindividuality and Rachael Robertson of Bedew Skin (Skincare Specialist Of The Year), Rachel Wood of High Maintenance Salon (Salon Of The Year), Tyler Mckimmie of After Glow (Lash Artist Of The Year), Jodie Parsons of Dollface Aesthetics @ The Dolls Salon (Aesthetic Practitioner Of The Year) and Chelsea Williams of The Hideout Hair And Beauty Training Academy (Training Academy Of The Year)

The Social Media Hair And Beauty Awards will be held in Cardiff on March 26 with results announced on the night. The awards will also be live-streamed on Instagram at @socialmediahairandbeautyawards.

Stanwick Lakes will be holding an Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland themed Trail as well as lots of fun activities this Easter.

The trail, at only £3 per trail, will run from April 2 to 18 from 9am to 4pm, with large eggs and charming characters to find.

Each weekend of the school holidays and April 15 to 16 will include a chance to see adorable animals, face painting, fun craft activities, a prize draw and competitions.