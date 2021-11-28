Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra - sushi store, cheerleading success and jobs scheme

TCA Cheer & Tumble’s Kettering-based All Star Cheerleaders

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

RS Components has launched a jobs scheme for people looking to get back into work after a career break.

The new STEM Returners programme will run over a 12-week period, as part of the Corby company’s drive toward diversity and inclusion. The roles will include positions from associate through to senior software engineers, as well as engineering manager and technical leads roles.

This is the first fully virtual online programme, which increases the opportunity to candidates across Europe.

STEM Returners, based in Hampshire, will source the candidates for the programme, which aims to return or transfer experienced engineers back into industry following a career break. The fully paid placements act as a ‘returnship’, allowing candidates to be re-integrated into an inclusive environment upon their return to STEM.

Natalie Desty, director of STEM Returners, said: “We are really proud to be working with RS Components and pleased that this is the first fully online programme. Many companies have adapted well to home working over the past 18 months due to the pandemic.

“While there are lots of engineering firms who need people to carry out their roles onsite, there are STEM roles that can be done remotely.

“Embracing this way of working will help remove the barriers that prevent people from getting back into a job after a career break and encourage more people who want or need to work from home, to apply for our schemes.”

Councillors will call on their fellow members to accept a motion to stop council pension funds being invested in fossil fuels.

Green councillor Emily Fedorowycz, seconded by Independent Cllr Jim Hakewill will propose a motion to North Northants Council on Wednesday (December 1) evening asking the authority to consider the impact on the environment and calling on the chair of the authority’s pension scheme to address a future meeting. Their motion states: “This Council recognises that divesting fossil fuels from our pension fund is one of the most impactful steps we can take to reduce our impact on climate change.

"This Council calls for Northamptonshire’s Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) to divest from fossil fuels.

"We further request that the Chairman of the LGPS (Cllr Malcolm Longley) comes to address councillors early in 2022 to explain their investment policies in relation to fossil fuels, especially in light of the resolutions from COP26 in Glasgow."

A special, behind-closed-doors meeting of North Northamptonshire Council will take place on December 9.

All members have been asked to attend the extraordinary council meeting which will not be open to the general public or to the press.

It is thought that a financial settlement relating to historic East Northants Council unlawful prosecutions will be on the agenda, which has not yet been handed to members.

After a long series of lockdowns TCA Cheer & Tumble’s Kettering-based All Star Cheerleaders finally headed back to the competition floor after a long wait since February 2020.

Despite all of the obstacles facing young athletes through this difficult time the cheerleaders trained hard remotely and in the gym with continuous encouragement from their coach Robyn Morrison who has adapted all aspects of the program to ensure the girls remained connected and engaged.

Last weekend was the first event of the season at Jungle Fever in Bolton and it was a great start for the TCA athletes. The senior level 2 squad Nemesis placed 2nd and senior level 3 Diamond elite placed 1st in their category before going on to have the highest score of the competition and taking the title of grand champions with zero deductions.

TCA have a very busy season ahead with all athletes scheduled to compete over the year from the tinys aged 4+ to the elite seniors and international squads. They are also currently seeking their own premises in the hope to grow this great sport in the area.

A new sushi store has opened inside Rushden’s Crown Park Waitrose.

Sushi Daily, the franchise’s first store in the county, was due to open on Friday (November 26).