Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra - Steve Davis, 'Antiques Roadshow' and a new gym

L-R: Robin Lee- President Huxloe Rotary Club, Gary Marshall- Comedian, Yvonne Robinson- President Elect Kettering Rotary Club, Steve Davis - Snooker Champion

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

The Rotary Clubs of Kettering and Kettering Huxloe have held their annual charity dinner at Wicksteed Park - the first event to be held after the Covid pandemic.

Special guest speakers at the event were snooker legend Steve Davis and after-dinner comedian Gary Marshall.

Kettering Arts Centre

Funds raised at the event went to local charities including Kettering General Hospital’s Twinkling Stars Appeal.

Kettering Rotary Club member, Bruce Lamford, said: “I am pleased to say that after a break of two years, due to Covid, we were able to hold our annual charity dinner at Wicksteed Park on the evening of March 24.

“Our main speakers were snooker champion Steve Davis and comedian Gary Marshall. Together with local charities the main beneficiary of the evening was the Twinkling Stars Appeal at Kettering General Hospital.”

North Northamptonshire Council is encouraging organisations and community groups located within a 10-mile radius of Augean Plc sites (in King’s Cliffe and Thornhaugh) to come forward and apply for grant funding.

Pupils at Millbrook Junior School enjoying the new gym.

Revenue funding is available up to £10,000 for project costs such as administration costs, running costs and feasibility studies. Capital funding is available up to £5,000 for one-off expenses including equipment purchases, defibrillators, benches and park equipment.

The Augean Revenue and Small Capital Grants Fund (previously known as the ENRMF Fund) was set up as part of the planning consent for the East Northants Resource Management Facility. It aims to support any organisation with a constitution/charitable status that directly benefits the community within a 10-mile radius of the sites.

Applications for funding are now open and will be assessed in three rounds of funding per year. Before applying, projects and organisations should check online they are situated within the radius.

Cllr Andy Mercer, the council’s executive member for housing and community, said: “We would urge anyone who is currently working on a project or is part of a community group which needs a bit of extra financial support to check they fall within 10-miles of the site and, if they are, then apply for grant funding before May 18.”

Those within a 10-mile radius of the ENRMF site are eligible to apply, but with a preference to applications from within a five-mile radius.

Applications can be made online via NNC’s website: www.northnorthants.gov.uk/augean

Kettering Arts Centre opened its doors for people to experience different artistic and creative arts and welcomed more than 800 guests to their four back-to-back events packed into 48 hours.

Starting with a telly favourite, stand-up comedian Andy Parsons had the audience ‘crying with laughter’. Hot on his heels were local band Empyre and singer Kieron Farrow who wowed the crowds and raised much-needed funds for Kettering charity Johnny’s Happy Place.

The versatile venue then switched to hosting Kettering Arts Centre’s first Have A Go Festival.

Over 50 volunteers offered free workshops in a wide variety of art forms, from drawing, painting, printmaking to theatre, dance and singing workshops.

Approximately 250 people came through the doors and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

A tired but pleased arts centre team closed the weekend with regular performers Pantaloons who performed a thought-provoking masterpiece based on Great Expectations. With 800 people through the doors for Comedy, Music, Theatre and a community arts day it was a ‘proud moment’ for the Kettering Arts Centre team.

Rev Tom Houston, vicar of St Andrews and manager of Kettering Arts Centre, said: “I was blown away by the support from the town and it felt a really special gift to offer the people of Kettering.

“The arts have a power to heal wounds we didn’t know we had or even hoped could be mended.

“People laughed, danced and sang, and they created art that challenged others and themselves. The church and the arts have always been at the centre of community life. It is fantastic to see St Andrew’s Church continuing that vital legacy.”

Kettering’s own ‘Antiques Roadshow’ will be held at Rockingham Road Baptist Church on Friday, April 22.

Tickets are £5 (includes a cup of tea or coffee) and doors open 7.15pm for 7.30pm start, where James Burton will value items in front of the audience.

There’s a limit of two items per person (no pictures or books) and people should phone the church office for tickets or more information on 01536 412045.

Pupils at Millbrook Junior School are enjoying a new outdoor gym space.

Located on the school field, this area enables the children to work out with their friends while enjoying fresh air.

The equipment includes cross trainers, sit-up benches, bikes and much more, designed for children of all ages and abilities and they work different parts of the body.

More than 25 exhibitors spent a careers day talking to students at Prince William School in Oundle about the industry they work in, the pathways they had taken and opportunities available to the future workforce.

From STEM based exhibitors and the armed forces through to those representing the arts, and household name companies along with colleges, universities and ASK apprenticeships, students were compelled to consider their next steps.

The event was designed to inspire and enthuse pupils with varied sectors participating and companies keen to challenge stereotypes within the workplace. TutsUK and BCA also spoke to students about encouraging and embracing women into predominantly male dominated industries, while The Tile Portfolio encouraged entrepreneurs to be realistic but pursue plans to be successful business owners.

Mark Cooper, careers lead at Prince William School, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our students to have conversations with organisations, not only about the industry they work in and the job they do, but about the skills required to flourish and succeed in the workplace today.