Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: Splash park petition, friends reunited and dates for the diary

Barry Phillips and Fiona Copeland

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

A petition to reinstate Wellingborough’s Splash Park has gained 500 signatures.

The family water area on the Embankment is currently un-staffed and therefore has no reopening date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Lora Lawman presents her cheque to the Teamwork Trust

Independent councillor Martin Griffiths has launched a petition to ensure the attraction reopens to local families this summer.

His petition has now reached 500 signatures and has been forwarded to North Northants Council for consideration.

Cllr Matt Binley has taken the vacant seat on North Northamptonshire’s Executive.

The role was created after Cllr Andy Mercer stepped down from the cabinet for ‘personal reasons’.

Cllr Binley, the son of former Northampton South MP Brian Binley and a former police officer who was jailed in 2010 for covering up a drink-driving incident, is the member for Wellingborough’s Brickhill and Queensway ward.

There are currently 17 beds in Kettering General Hospital occupied by Covid-19 patients.

This is an increase from 10 the previous week. It comes in the week KGH relaxed Covid visiting restrictions to return to the pre-pandemic system. Masks are still compulsory.

Wellingborough mayor Cllr Lora Lawman announced at the annual town meeting that she completed her successful fundraising for her mayoral charity, the Teamwork Trust.

She presented Teamwork Trust service users with a cheque for more than £1,670.

Service users Paul and Michael collected the cheque and thanked Cllr Lawman on behalf of Teamwork Trust.

Two former Kettering college friends met again for the first time in almost 40 years at Buckingham Palace where they were celebrating receiving their British Empire Medals.

Barry Phillips and Fiona Copeland (nee Cookson) both attended Tresham College in Kettering in the early 1980s.

On May 25 they were reunited at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace where they were both celebrating their achievements.

Fiona received her medal for founding a new health awareness charity in the UK while Barry was recognised for his services to diversity and inclusion in Northern Ireland.

A donation of just under £200,000 has been made to three Rothwell organisations by a local man who wants to remain anonymous.

The money is being divided between the Rothwell Preservation Trust – a charity that looks after the town’s Market House – Holy Trinity Rothwell Trust, and Rothwell Arts and Heritage Centre.

Preservation Trust chair Richard Ley said: “The Market House needs a new roof and this incredibly generous donation will take us a very long way towards paying for the replacement.

“The people of Rothwell love the building, which is right in the middle of the town, and we have already received many, smaller donations for which we’re also very grateful.

“But obviously a sum of this size is a huge windfall and we cannot thank the donor enough for his generosity.”

The village of Woodford will be hosting an open gardens event from 1pm to 5pm on June 18 and 19.

A total of 18 gardens will be open this year with tickets costing £5 for both days (under 16s free).

Tickets are on sale on the day on The Green and at St Mary’s Church with plant and craft stalls, tea and cakes and Pimm’s by the river.

Proceeds go to the St Mary’s Church Woodford Repair Fund.

Belcanto are preparing for their next concert, taking place on Saturday, June 18, at St Mary's Church, Higham Ferrers.

The evening of music is to raise funds for the '600 appeal' at the church, for the upkeep of their medieval buildings.

The event starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £12, which includes a glass of wine or a soft drink.

Tickets are available at Sidey Design in Market Square or by contacting Jane on 07792 612330.

Those looking for something to do in Raunds have a number of events coming up for their diary.

They are:

A film afternoon on Wednesday, June 15, starting at 1pm at Saxon Hall. They will be showing the film ‘Belfast’. Entry is £1 (includes tea/coffee & cake). Ring 01933 622087 between 9.30am and 2.30pm to reserve your seat.

Raunds Saturday Market on June 18 from 9.30am at the Market Square. There will be a performance by magician Darren McQuade from 10am