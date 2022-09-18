Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: skincare business, Lakes challenge and a heritage exhibition

The GSSArchitecture Lakes 24 Challenge team

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

A Corby woman who started a skincare business from her garage has seen orders come in from across the globe after using social media as her primary selling tool.

Mum-of-two Rachael Robertson, 30, created Bedew after suffering from acne between the ages of 12 to 27.

Rachael Robertson

After welcoming daughter Layla at 21, Rachael began her further education with The Open University and started to formulate products at home after being unable to find a solution to her skin problems.

She uses social media as her primary driving force of the business, with 90 per cent of sales coming from Instagram. Her before and after shots are viral hits and orders have started coming in from across the globe due to their popularity.

The Higham Ferrers Footpath Group will be holding a series of walks in the local area next month.

On Sunday, October 2, Cindy (075529937777) is leading a 7-mile walk in the Carlton, Stevington area via River Ouse.

A family enjoying a beer at the Thrapston Beer Festival

Those attending should meet at 9.30am in the Saffron Road car park for car sharing or 10am at Memorial Park, High Street, Carlton, MK23 7LD.

On Sunday, October 16, Mark (074622422097) is leading a 6-mile walk in the Brigstock area starting from Fermyn Woods.

Those attending should meet at 9.35am in the Saffron Road car park for car sharing or 10am at Fermyn Woods Country Park, Lyveden Road, Brigstock, NN14 3HS.

And on Sunday, October 30, Daphne (01933 386839) is leading an 11-mile walk between Rushden, Wymington and Hinwick.. Packed lunches will be required.

Broughton Village Show - three-year-old Seb had a splendid time on the hook-a-duck stall

Those attending should meet at 9.45 am in the Saffron Road car park for car sharing or 10am at Grangeway shops, Rushden, NN10 9JE.

David Wilson Homes recently sponsored the annual Thrapston Beer Festival with a £500 donation on its return after being postponed for COVID-19.

The festival, which takes place each year near the housebuilder’s development The Nurseries, welcomed around 1,500 visitors over the weekend and is run entirely by volunteers.

Food and drink outlets were available all weekend, including 15 real ales, six ciders from local breweries, and 10 choices of artisan gin and cocktails.

Leigh Morris, committee member at the Thrapston Beer Festival, said: “On behalf of Thrapston Beer Festival and the family fun day committee, I would like to thank David Wilson Homes for its generous sponsorship for the event and continued support.

“Without the support of local companies like David Wilson Homes, we would not be able to have an amazing community event that’s free of charge to attend all weekend.”

Northamptonshire-based architects GSSArchitecture took part in the Lakes 24 Challenge in the Lake District to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Members of the team from all five offices got together to face the challenge, one of the most demanding mountain walking challenges in the country, that requires individuals to scale 24 of the highest peaks within a target hiking time of 24 hours.

The total route mileage for the 24 peaks is around 30 miles, but the elevation and height gain make this far from easy, and many say that the challenge is tougher to complete than the national three peaks challenge. The team walked 29.5 miles with 11,660ft of ascent in just 24 hours of walking time.

Jonathan Hunter, partner at GSSArchitecture and team captain for the challenge, said: “At GSS, we love to push ourselves in everything we do, whether that be projects or staff challenges. It’s important that members from our five offices have the opportunity to get together throughout the year and if we can raise money for charity whilst we do it, then even better!

“This was not an easy challenge but I’m proud of our team members that took part and the amount of money we have raised for such a great cause.”

So far GSS have raised an impressive £2,800 for their chosen charity from the challenge, with the figure set to rise again.

The annual heritage exhibition will take place in Great Doddington’s Memorial Hall next weekend.

The event is being held on September 24 (10am to 5pm) and September 25 (10am to 4pm).

To commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year photo displays will show how the village celebrated Royal events from 1910 to 2022

Other photo displays include: Working Men’s Club/The Doddington Club, Rev Flex’s scrapbook, 1897 protest by Chapel members and lots more.

There will be help with village family history, 1921 Census and more than 4,000 photographs searchable on a computer.

It is a free event but donations are welcome. Tea, coffee and cake will be available.

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed Broughton Village Show and Fun Day with the usual stalls and competitions raising funds for the village hall.