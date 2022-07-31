Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: School's outstanding rating, 10 peaks challenge and a horticultural show

Creative Arts Lead Aimee Hindwood with competition winners Eden (L) and Alana

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Organisers of a Kettering craft group are inviting more people to join their sessions.

The crafters who meet at Highfield Barnes Community Centre in Barnes Close started 14 years ago but after Covid numbers are down.

Dave Jones is whipping up interest in the Higham Ferrers Horticultural Show – and hoping to better the fourth spot he took in the last Ferrers Fellows Bake Off contest.

Kelly Mercer said: “We started 14 years ago and were doing well with 10 members but we’re now down to five. We meet in the community centre every other Friday from 9.45am to 11.45am.”

The cost per person is £3.50 which includes materials and a cup of tea.

A group of a dozen colleagues and friends who tackled the 24-hour Three Peaks Challenge last year will take on the challenge again with even more people.

The Ten Peaks Attackers group will be tackling the ten highest peaks in the Lake District, including Scafell Pike at 978m, on Sunday, August 14.

Founder and cornerstone of Johnny's Happy Place Denise is pictured accepting the cheque from Lion Dave.

All funds raised will boost Gretton-based The Travers Foundation which helps 13 to 30-year-olds living in Northamptonshire, Rutland, and Leicestershire improve their skills in sports, the creative arts, and the performing arts.

Fanny Garrigues, organiser and spokesman for The Ten Peaks Attackers, said: "We wanted to challenge ourselves this year again as we had so much fun last year. It was a great success in 2021, and we wanted to raise money and support a charity where every penny was well spent without any money being spent on administration.

“We chose The Travers Foundation because it's a local charity helping young people, and we feel our contribution will impact emerging sports people."

Donate to The Ten Peaks Attackers via their Just Giving page by visiting https://t4sey.com/3BcGZ6O.

The Ten Peaks Attackers

Laxton Junior School has been awarded the highest possible rating in all areas by the Independent Schools Inspectorate, maintaining its reputation for outstanding education.

Inspectors visited the school over a four-day period in June, during which they observed lessons, conducted interviews with staff and children and examined samples of children’s work.

The report found that ‘pupils of all ages and abilities demonstrate outstanding knowledge and skills across all areas of the curriculum’ and that this ‘confirms the school’s successful fulfilment of its aim to provide a high quality and inclusive education with children’s happiness at the heart of its approach’.”

Sam Robertson, headteacher of Laxton Junior School, said: “This inspection report is testament to the hard work, dedication and innovation of the LJS team, to the enthusiasm and curiosity of our exceptional children and to the ongoing help and support of our parent body; it is a wonderful reflection of all that is so special about our school and community.”

To celebrate Children’s Art Week developer Barratt Homes challenged pupils of Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School in Kettering to draw or paint their local area.

After receiving a number of worthy entries, Barratt Homes picked Eden (eight) as the winner of the Year 3 and 4 category, and Alana (eight) as the winner of the Year 5 and 6 category.

Aimee Hindwood, Year 4 class teacher and creative arts lead at Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School, said: “It was wonderful to be asked to take part in this competition. The children had the chance to reflect on the things in their local area that were important to them and express this through a piece of art.

“The children really enjoyed getting outside and improving their sketching skills, and we were so proud of all of their entries.”

To reward the winning entries, Eden and Alana both received an 85-piece art set from Barratt Homes to encourage them to continue creating art.

There are going to be some weird and wonderful exhibits at Higham Ferrers Tourism’s forthcoming horticultural show.

Open to young and old, beginners and experienced producers, some of the classes are for exhibitors who take their produce seriously as well as for those who just want to have fun.

And one vegetable class is bound to raise a laugh or two among guests at the town’s Chichele College where the horticulture show will be staged on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11.

“It is for silly-shaped specimens, so anything silly, strange or accidental will be on show. The weirder and wonkier the better,” said organiser, Pam Webbley.

That includes crooked carrots, curious cucumbers, misshaped mushrooms or ugly onions.

Last held in 2019 – after Covid-19 put paid to the two subsequent events – this year’s show is certain to attract entrants, as well as visitors, from far and wide, as exhibitors do not have to live in Higham Ferrers to take part.

“There is still plenty of time for people to plan what they will be showcasing,” Pam said, adding that the categories range from vegetables, to fruit, floral art to flowers, preserves and baking.

There is a category called the Ferrers Fellows Bake Off, where local men can show off their Victoria Sponge Cake skills.

The Junior Gardening and Junior Baking categories are expected to be well supported and there are classes for children aged two to 16. The under 12’s will have to make a ‘cute cupcake’ and the 12─16 year-olds have to make buttery biscuits.

Entry forms and recipes can be downloaded from the website www.highamferrerstourism.org.uk or they can be picked up from the Town Hall. The entry forms can be returned to Pam at 2 Hind Stile, Higham Ferrers, NN10 8EA, or entrants can send their name, address and phone numbers and the classes they want to enter to [email protected]

Entrants can submit a maximum of three exhibits in each class. It is 50p an entry and free for children.

Keen to support local organisations, Kettering & District Lions Club recently made a £1,000 donation to Johnny's Happy Place.