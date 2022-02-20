Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra - Rowell Fair, pottery, apprenticeship week and a 5k race

One of the pretty bowls made by Kettering potter Louise Crookenden-Johnson

The Great Charity Pot and Print Fair 2022 is a national online fundraising event which has been created to raise much needed funds for many different local charities.

It's a chance for talented UK ceramicists and printmakers to come together to sell their work to raise money for their chosen charity.

The apprenticeship event at Rushden Academy

The first event in January 2021 saw 100 potters joining together to raise 17,500 for 60 different charities. The Great Charity Pot and Print Fair 2022 will take place online on March 5 and 6 2022.

Kettering potter Louise Crookenden Johnson will be taking part and selling and holding a prize draw to raise much needed funds for Cransley Hospice.

She said: “I have chosen this charity because it provides such amazing care and support to local people.

"The pieces that I will be offering are handmade and decorated birds, animals and homewares, all made in my Kettering Pottery.

Barry Hale

“I have specially made a large bowl with a black bird and strawberries design to go to the winner of the charity prize draw.”

The event will be hosted online here.

The Charity Prize Draw link is here.

National Apprenticeship Week saw students at Rushden Academy inspired by an array of visitors from local industry and business.

Paul Johnson and Frank York presented honorary life memberships to Allan and Margaret Marlow

The school held a careers ‘speed dating’ event which was facilitated by Northampton University.

They welcomed visitors from the Royal Navy and Air Force, the police, NHS, Cummins, IGUS, VW Group, Evolve Business Coaching, Scott Bader and many others.

The sixth form students in years 12 and 13 had seven minutes with each professional to discuss careers, qualifications, experiences and future plans, to help inform their post-18 career plans and university choices. Many also got the opportunity to discuss work shadowing placement possibilities for when they take part in their Futures Week later in the year.

Abbie Owen, director of sixth form said: “This event has been a huge success and the students were ambassadors for the academy. We would like to thank all of the visitors for taking time out of their busy schedules and of course Northampton University and the Aspire Higher team for coordinating this event.

“Their contribution to our PSHE and careers program this year has been outstanding.

“The professionals that attended have inspired our students and open their eyes to careers that they maybe wouldn’t have considered previously”.

Gretton wants to hear the voices of young people and is setting up a new association to do so.

The parish council is hoping that local ten to 17-year-olds in the village, or those with an association to Gretton, who would like to be a part of something new will get involved in the new Gretton Youth Council.

The initiative is aimed at providing a voice for young people, incorporating teamwork, community spirit and some fun.

To register and find out more you can email [email protected]

Cherry Lane garden centre in Podington, has won a top national garden centre award.

Hosted last week in Birmingham, the Garden Trade News (GTN) Greatest Christmas Awards recognise the people behind garden centre retailing during the busy festive period. Cherry Lane was awarded silver in The Greatest Christmas Community or Charity Initiative category for its Sensory Santa event, which it ran for the first time in December.

This quiet, calm experience was designed specifically for children who are sensitive to noise, crowds, bright lighting and often find a conventional Santa’s Grotto experience overwhelming. The team at Podington ran the event with Karen Harvey, a local children’s entertainer who specialises in supporting children with additional needs. Tickets sold out so fast that they had to add a second date.

Laura Chapman, events manager for Cherry Lane, was responsible for introducing the Sensory Santa event. She said: “Sensory Santa is something we felt passionate about and thank you to Claire, the manager at Cherry Lane Podington, and the rest of her team for making the event so successful and memorable for all those who attended.”

The Lady Boys of Bangkok are back in town and appearing at Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre in April.

Celebrating more than 23 years touring in the UK after first appearing at the Edinburgh Festival in 1989, the Lady Boys of Bangkok is now officially the largest and longest continuous touring cabaret show in the country.

Featuring a cast of 16 male Thai nationals, the fast-moving production is not rude or crude, it is cheeky, funny and filled with more star-spangled sassiness than you can shake a diamante dripping silk glove at!

Tickets for the show on Wednesday, April 20, are available from the box office.

A charity 5k walk and run in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society is taking place in Kettering on Monday, May 2. The race, organised by Rebecca Johnson Sutcliffe whose mum suffers from the disease, starts at the bridle path to Warkton at the back of St Amanda’s Road and ends in Wicksteed Park.

Entry is just £5 and all entrants will receive a cupcake at the end. Free parking is available at Christ the King Church. You can find out more on the event’s social media page.

Rowell Fair Society's 53rd annual general meeting has been held and president Paul Johnson warmly welcomed members and guests to Tresham Hall.

Mr Johnson's report included the effect of the pandemic stopping the Fair for 2020 and 2021 but not stopping one reading of the Town’s Ancient Royal Charter - originating in 1204.

Rowell Fair Week will be held on June 11 to 18.

Mr Johnson and Frank York (Rowell Fair Society chairman and Bailiff to the Lord of the Manor) presented honorary life memberships to Carl Beasley and Allan and Margaret Marlow. Other honorary life memberships were awarded to John Newman, Roger Wilson and Robert Neale.

Allan and Margaret Marlow retired from the committee after many years of loyal service and were given tokens of appreciation and thanks for their commitment.

After the official business, the entertainment was focussed on a popular and well-known local legend Barry Hale.

Mr Hale, via a pre-recorded interview, talked about his A Life on Film - his journey from singing in several bands to going solo. He recounted not only his numerous musical experiences and prolific song writing but also his family heritage, painting, and working as an extra on several programmes.

He then did a Q&A and promoted his DVDs the sales of which were donated to Barry’s chosen charity, Prostate Cancer Research.