Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: Pub manager's award, Scouts donation and a photography competition

Dom is pictured receiving his award from Group Regional Operations Manager Mark Chapman.

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Wellingborough’s Scouts will be able to enjoy camping and outdoor activities throughout the year thanks to a £1,000 donation from a regional housebuilder.

Persimmon Homes Midlands selected 11th Wellingborough Scout Group to receive the funding via its Community Champions initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Dearsley, sales director for Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “Young people have been particularly hard hit throughout the pandemic, with both their schooling and leisure activities impacted, so we are always happy to support voluntary groups looking to improve the quality of life for children in our region.

“Our Community Champions scheme was set up to recognise and reward good causes in local communities and provides two donations of up to £1,000 every month for local groups, who can apply through a simple online form at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity “

Persimmon’s donation will help to cover the cost of camping and outdoor activities for all groups throughout the year.

Victoria Primary Academy in Wellingborough has received 65 educational books written by graduates on Barratt Homes’ ASPIRE Programme.

The book, named ‘We Can Build’, takes readers on the journey of building a house through the various professions in the housebuilding industry and was illustrated by a young artist who has been supported by The Prince’s Trust charity.

It introduces young learners to the basic building blocks of the built environment and sustainability, and it aims to inspire the next generation of Architects, Engineers and Site Managers.

In addition, 100 per cent of the profits of the sale of the books are going to The Prince’s Trust; a charity that helps connect young people with mentors, career opportunities and provide pathways into inspiring futures.

Lisa Lemon, receptionist at Victoria Primary Academy, said: “We were really grateful to receive the donation of ‘We Can Build’ books from Barratt Homes.

“The book will teach our Key Stage Two children about the process of building a new home, and will perhaps inspire our pupils to consider a career in the construction industry.”

A plant sale will be held at St James Church, Gretton on Saturday (April 30).

The sale, hosted by Alistar Peak, coincides with the monthly Coffee Morning between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

It will offer a fine selection of plants from herbaceous to shrubs. Profits will be split between two charitable organisations.

“He’s a polite lad. I think we can train him!” were the interviewer’s words and 18-year-old Oundle lad Dominic Solesbury’s entrance into the fast-growing Coaching Inn Group.

He started his career straight from school, helping out in the bar at the town’s Talbot Hotel and gradually working his way up to gain his first general manager’s post at The Golden Lion in St Ives in 2018.

Now he has been named the company’s coveted Support Person of the Year Award at a special awards ceremony at Coombe Abbey, near Coventry.

Dom, who is currently general manager at The White Hart in Boston, Lincolnshire, said: “I love all the variety and challenges of my support role, working closely with colleagues and I can’t believe I will have been with the group for ten years next month,” said Dom.

But besides his award he and his wife Lucy, whom he met while she was also working at The White Hart, have another very important reason for celebration with the arrival of a baby son named Max.

Kevin Charity, chief executive officer of the group who now operate 24 hotels and inns in market towns across the country, said Dom was a shining example of what a hard- working and enterprising young person could achieve within the catering and hotel industry.

An art exhibition showcasing ‘small wonders’ is being held in Rothwell.

Network Arts, a group run by artists for artists, is holding the exhibition which brings together a range of contemporary and traditional art from emerging and established artists in the region.

It features a range of work by members in a variety of media including paintings in oil, watercolour, acrylics, drawings and sketches.

All pictures will be small in size, no larger than 40x50cm. All work will be for sale.

The exhibition takes place at Janet Bassett Gallery, Rothwell Arts & Heritage Centre, Bridge Street until Saturday, May 21.

It is open from 10am to 3pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with free entry.

Stanton Cross has launched an exciting new photography competition celebrating the beauty of Wellingborough’s natural landscapes and wildlife.

The competition invites everyone from across the local area to get out into nature and take a moment to appreciate the beautiful scenes on their doorstep and take a scenic snap.

The most impressive photo will be selected by the MP for Wellingborough, Peter Bone, and the worthy winner will receive £250 as well as potentially having their photos displayed at points of interest throughout the Stanton Cross site.

Mr Bone said: “I am very much looking forward to judging the wildlife photo competition. This is a wonderful initiative by the developers of Stanton Cross to celebrate our beautiful local landscape.

“I hope this competition will encourage everyone to go out and enjoy the fantastic countryside throughout the Wellingborough constituency.”