Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: police priorities, apprenticeships and a flower festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tata's apprentices

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Police in Corby have announced their top three priorities over the coming months.

To help tackle crime and anti-social behaviour concerns, officers invited people living and working in the area to complete a survey to share views about issues affecting their community.

KGH Radio's new magazine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And after looking at the survey’s findings, local crime statistics and information from partner agencies, the neighbourhood policing team has announced their three areas of priority for the town.

They are drug dealing/misuse, road safety and knife crime.

More than 130 apprentices joined Tata Steel’s award-winning scheme this week, including nine in Corby.

The apprenticeships cover a range of disciplines from electrical and mechanical engineering to technical, supply chain and functions.

Chief HR officer Chris Jaques said: “We’re incredibly proud of our apprenticeship scheme, not only for the independent recognition it regularly receives, but also because it is a breeding ground for our future leaders.

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic route into our business, and we have found that the combination of academic study and hands-on experience supported by our own expert mentors, prepares these future leaders brilliantly for their careers ahead.”

Workers at Telford Mann, the Kettering-based pensions and investment advisers, are looking after four beehives in the gardens at their offices.

The honey they collect from the hives is then sold with 100 per cent of proceeds going to their chosen charity, the Alzheimer’s Society.

You can watch the bees live by visiting https://telfordmann.co.uk/beewatch/.

KGH Radio, the hospital radio service for Kettering General Hospital and the local community, has launched a new free magazine.

The magazine, produced by Hospital Radio Publications, contains features on KGH Radio’s presenters and live shows and is packed full of fun activities. The magazine is completely free of charge thanks to the generous support of the many local businesses and organisations who have purchased advertising in the magazine.

The publishers also supported the station’s fundraising efforts by donating some of the magazine’s profit back to KGH Radio.

You can get your very own copy at numerous locations in the local area including at Kettering General Hospital and various locations around the community.

Wendy Scott, one of KGH Radio’s trustees, said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of our brand new magazine. We are very grateful to the numerous local businesses who have so generously supported us. Don’t forget to pick up your free copy!”

KGH Radio is also giving advance notice of its fundraising disco on Friday, December 16, at the KGH Social Club. They’ve urged people to hold the date in their diary and stay tuned for confirmation of full details nearer the time.

St Mary’s Church in Finedon is holding a flower festival this month, themed on celebrating our Queen’s reign.

It is open from 2pm to 5pm on September 16, 10am to 6pm on September 17 and 11am to 4.30pm on September 18.

There will also music recitals over the weekend at the following times: September 16, 7.30pm, international organist James Parsons (£7 on the door); September 17, 1pm, harp recital by Lizzie Peacock; September 17, 7.30pm, former sub organist at Westminster Abbey Robert Quinny (£7 on the door); September 18, 6pm, choral evensong; September 18, 7.15pm, organ recital by James Thomas.

New research has revealed homes in North Northamptonshire are the third most energy efficient in the UK.

A total of 59 per cent of properties had EPCs (energy performance certificates) at 59 per cent.