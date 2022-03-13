Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra - pancakes, a silver band and some fun zumba

Corby Silver Band

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Wellingborough Town Council hosted its first Pancake Race on Shrove Tuesday (March 1) .

Children and mascots from Olympic Primary School and Warwick Academy joined local businesses, councillors and members of the public in an afternoon of frying pan fun.

The pancake race was the first in Wellingborough Town Centre

The pancake race used a course on Market Street where competitors raced along the 80m course with the added incentive of a free pancake.

Wellingborough Mayor Cllr Lora Lawman said: “Flipping ‘eck, we did it. Wellingborough Town Council was delighted to host its first pancake race. We welcomed over 30 people to compete. Thank you to everybody who participated and/or arranged it.”

Corby Silver Band finished fifth in the Midlands area brass band contest held at the Core Theatre in Corby.

Following the break in rehearsals due to the pandemic, the band had seen a decline in numbers and they weren’t even sure they would have enough of a band to be able to take part.

After the efforts, enthusiasm and determination of the musical director, members of the band and our friends and supporters the band has recruited a number of new members and were proud to be representing Corby as the ‘local‘ band in the contest.

Do you know a young person who would like to join the Northamptonshire Emergency Service Cadets?

The scheme is currently recruiting for their September 2022 intake so now is the perfect time to apply.

If your child wants to learn new skills, make new friends and get to grips with the way all three blue light services work, this is the group for them. All applicants need to be 13 before September 1 to be included in this year's intake.

Cadets meet once per week.

• Northampton and Wellingborough Units meet on Thursday evenings.

• Kettering, Daventry and Towcester Units meet on Monday evenings.

If you would like to apply for this year's intake, or know someone who would be interest, please complete the form here before the closing date (April 8).

A Family Spring Party is taking place at Gretton Village Hall on Sunday, 24 April from 2pm to 5pm.