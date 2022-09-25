Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: Orchestra's concert, a golf day and Indian treats

Harborough-based Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra are holding a concert at Harrington Church

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

A series of events are taking place in Raunds next month.

Raunds litter pick and bulb planting takes place on Saturday, October 1. Volunteers should meet at 10am at the Saxon Hall. To take part email [email protected], call 01933 622 087 or just turn up on the day.

The Bright Horizons golf day

Raunds monthly coffee afternoon is on Wednesday, October 5 from 1.30pm to 3pm at the Saxon Hall. £1 entry includes tea/coffee and cake. This month is a ‘sing-a-long’ as Raunds Community Choir leads an afternoon of singing. Call 01933 622 087 or email: [email protected] to reserve a seat.

Raunds film afternoon on Wednesday, October 19 will show Fisherman’s Friends at the Saxon Hall. The film starts at 1.30pm and £1 entry includes tea/coffee and cake. Call 01933 622 087 or email [email protected] to reserve a seat.

The exceptional customer service shown by a Kettering HR consultancy has been recognised with award finalist status.

HR Solutions were named as finalists in the Customer Commitment category of the Northamptonshire Business Awards, in a big reveal at the Northamptonshire Chamber Business Exhibition last week.

The Customer Commitment Award, sponsored by local marketing company Qoob Group, recognises organisations with a focus on customer service and care. The award has been designed for businesses who can demonstrate excellence and commitment in the ever-important area of customer service.

The award-winning HR, health and safety and payroll company, which was recently acquired by WorkNest, provides outsourced HR support to around 450 clients across a wide range of industry sectors.

The winners of the Northamptonshire Business Awards will be revealed in a glittering gala ceremony being held on November 3.

A saxophone orchestra will be performing a full concert at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Harrington, on Sunday, October 9, as part of the well-established Harrington Concerts Series.

This 15-strong Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra based in Market Harborough features seven different types of saxophone from the tiny sopranino, through the more commonly seen soprano, alto, tenor and baritone saxophones, to the bass and tubax sax. The orchestra plays a wide repertoire to suit all musical tastes and makes a truly rousing sound.

The concert follows a summer of successful performances for Phoenix, at parks and bandstands throughout Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, where the orchestra has entertained hundreds of music lovers with their unique sound.

The Harrington concert starts at 3pm and tickets, priced £10 each (£5 for under 18s) are available at www.harringtonconcerts.co.uk.

Residents at the Corby Homeless Project were treated to some Indian savouries as part of a charitable initiative by the team at AJB Group to give back to the community.

AJB Group’s chief executive officer, Amarjit Binji, provided packages, each containing a selection of samosas and pakoras. He was greeted by Lucy Brooks and Susie Skelham, resident engagement and project lead and homeless pathway co-ordinator respectively, who gave a guided tour of the building.

Jo Burns, chief executive officer of Encompass charity which runs Corby Homeless Project, said: "We would like to thank Amarjit and his team from AJB Group for their kind and generous foodbank donation. With an ever-increasing rise in the cost of living and the likely impact of this on homelessness, even stronger partnerships are going to be vital. Whilst Encompass continues to go over and beyond its call of duty, it's organisations such as AJB Group that can help add even greater value to all that we do."

A charity golf day held at Collingtree Park Golf Club in Northampton raised more than £2,740 for the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children, which has a base in Rushden.

Attendees took part in a full round of golf, followed by a fundraising dinner and raffle to support the Bright Spaces programme. Players included colleagues from Bright Horizons as well as Linaker, Lostock, Cubiquity, CDC/Heyland, Briton Building, Pentium, Blue Arrow and Brakes.

Teams competed in a four-ball game format with the winning team from Cubiquity coming out on top with a total of 96 points.

Bright Spaces are indoor and outdoor play environments in homeless shelters, domestic violence refuges, refugee centres, child protection interview suites in police stations, hospitals, hospices and visiting areas in prisons. They provide children with the opportunity to play, learn, build positive relationships and heal from trauma in a place of safety.

Tracy Wilkes-Green, the Foundation’s manager, said: “Funds raised from our golf day will mean we are able to reach hundreds more children and families to provide vital support to those who are disadvantaged in some way. A special thanks to all who came out to play their part in helping us fundraise to set up further Bright Spaces.”

Mawsley Community Primary School is having an open evening at 7pm on Thursday, October 6.

They’re inviting anyone whose child is due to start school in September 2023, or who is looking to change their child’s school, to have a look around and meet their staff.

There will also be school tours on October 7 (9.30am), October 12 (1.45pm), November 3 (9.30am), November 8 (11am), November 15 (4pm) and November 21 (1.45pm).