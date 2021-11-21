Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra - nursery anniversary, tree planting and Christmas fair

Rectory Nursery School in Corby Old Village

A Lord Burghley tree has been planted at Fermyn Woods by representatives from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) as part of the national Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

The species of apple tree first originated in Northamptonshire in 1834 in the garden of the Marquis of Exeter and it is hoped that further native species or trees with a connection to the county will be planted by NNC, alongside larger planting schemes, as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Cllrs Howell and Pentland planting their apple tree at Fermyn Woods

Cllr Helen Howell, NNC’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “This is such a great project, and I would encourage communities across North Northants to get involved as part of the national Queen’s Green Canopy.”

Cllr Harriet Pentland, NNC’s executive member for climate and environment, said “Improving our natural environment benefits everyone, as well as future generations. We are pleased to be able to play our part by planting new trees as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but it is also a team effort from us all and every tree planted will really make a difference to our natural environment.”

North Northamptonshire Council is working closely with the Northamptonshire Lord Lieutenant’s office to help encourage tree-planting activities across the area, as well as planting trees on NNC land, in the lead-up to Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

It comes after NNC secured £237,504 in funding for the planting and upkeep of 1,040 new trees across the local area up until 2025.

Children and staff at Corby's Rectory Nursery School celebrated its 8th anniversary on November 13.

Gina Garcha, nursery manager, said: "We are so grateful to have reached this milestone. The nursery has gone from strength to strength over the years, and we owe a massive thanks to our parents and children for making Rectory Nursery School a special place to be.

"It has been a privilege to be a part of the community and providing early education and care for eight years.

"When we first started, our goal was to always follow the relevant rules and guidelines, but to also create a unique home from home environment where children are at the forefront of everything we do. We are forever growing and continue to enhance our teaching and provision where possible, providing rich, engaging experiences that bring joy to children in their learning, so that they are curious to learn even more."

To celebrate the milestone staff and children held a party with cake, dancing, and party games.

Ms Garcha added: "We would like to say a special thank you to our parents that brought in cards and chocolates for the celebration, we are sincerely grateful."

Rushden Lakes shopping centre has kicked off this year’s Christmas celebrations with activities, competitions, and a spirit of giving that everyone can experience.

To start the festive season, Rushden Lakes has launched a digital festive tree on their website, where they are asking people to nominate their local hero in order to try and win them a prize bundle.

Each week in the lead up to Christmas one lucky local hero will win and the more nominations they receive, the more lights will be lit up on their festive tree.

Rushden Lakes centre manager Donna French said: "The stores are looking festive and it’s time to start celebrating and enjoying this special time of year.

"There will be lots of promotions in the stores, great new festive dishes in our restaurants and we can't wait to see the community come together with all our planned activities.”

The St Andrew's Community Christmas Fair is back.

It will be held in St Andrew's Church, Kettering, on Thursday, December 2, from 6pm until 9 pm and also on Saturday, December 4, from 10am until 2pm.

Stalls are manned by charities such as the St Andrew's jam and chutney stall, Cransley Hospice, NSPCC, RNLI/RNIB, Acton for ME, Kettering Homestart, U3A and many more.

Father Christmas will be in attendance and delicious snacks, lunches, mince pies and refreshments are available.