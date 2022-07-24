Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: new book hut, free sports sessions and choir's concert return

National Citizen Service members in Kettering on their sponsored step for Cransley Hospice

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Raunds Town Council is funding free activity session places for children aged between five and 13 years old. The sessions, being held over three weekday-long periods, will give youngsters the opportunity to play different sports and be coached.

Sessions are being held Monday, July 25 to Friday, July 29, Monday, August 1, to Friday, August 5 and Monday, August 22, to Friday, August 26 - each day from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Book places at www.finding-fitness.co.uk/booking.

L to r - Aiyla-Mae Connnelly, Alice Konarczak, Bella Fogg, Charlie James, Albie Konarczak, Jack James from Priors Hall School

Young people enrolled on the National Citizen Service Trust scheme in Kettering have been fundraising for Cransley Hospice as part of their two-week course.

As well as litter-picking and fence painting, the teenagers chose a 20,000-step challenge to raise much-needed funds for the hospice, raising £220.

The teenagers have also taken part in an outward bound week as part of their confidence-building programme.

Children from Priors Hall School have joined forces with builders Lovell Homes to learn about wildlife conservation.

Jade Pateman

The latest development on the new Corby estate has been named Redwing Square, after a threatened bird species, and the school children have taken on the role of ‘Redwing Warriors’ to learn how to care for all kinds of wildlife in the area.

Trish Foster, regional sales director for Lovell, said: “With Redwing Square gaining its name from the threatened species, we wanted to highlight the importance of caring for wildlife in the community. Working with Priors Hall School was the ideal opportunity to educate the next generation.”

Pupils at the school received an information pack on how to become ‘Redwing Warriors’, including tips on shelter, nutrients and water sources to help the students care for the birds in their own home as well as the playground.

Lovell also donated 14 bird feeders to the school so the children can encourage wildlife into the grounds and gifted a packet of bird seeds to each of the 300 students at the school.

The new Bozeat book hut

Tess McQuade, headteacher at Priors Hall School, said: “We actively encourage learning outside of the classroom, and the generous donation of bird seeds and feeders will help our pupils get up close with nature and put into practice the tips they’ve learnt from the Lovell.”

The multi award-winning Northampton Male Voice Choir is returning to Rushden after a three-year absence.

The choir, under its charismatic musical director Stephen Bell, will be performing at St Peters Church in Midland Road on Saturday, August 20, in a concert to raise much needed funds for the church.

The programme will include a wide range of popular songs from the choir's current extensive repertoire ranging from musical theatre to former chart-topping hits and much more. There's bound to be a few surprises thrown in too in what promises to be a great evening's entertainment.

The concert will begin at 7.30pm and tickets costing £10 are available from Jean Bowerman by calling 01933 350568 or emailing [email protected]

Inspired by the fascinating history of Higham Ferrers, super-sewer Susan Waters has another creative pastime all stitched up.

Susan is one of the town’s “Material Girls” who fashioned two fabric and thread tapestries using various applique and embroidery techniques. The first, known as the Mapestry – a map of the town’s heritage buildings – is at the Henry Chichele School, while the last part of the five-panelled second tapestry which traces the life of the town’s most famous son, Archbishop Henry Chichele, was unveiled at the Bede House earlier this year.

Now Susan, who also writes poetry, has come up with a new poem which will help to mark the 600th anniversary of Chichele College and the Bede House, which were both founded by Higham Ferrers-born Henry Chichele.

Having previously written seven other poems about Higham Ferrers – some on display at the entrance to Chichele College and in the Bedeswoman’s Garden behind the Bede House – she will read her eighth poem, entitled A Time to Dance at Higham Ferrers Tourism’s Summer Party at Chichele College marking the 600th anniversary of the College on July 30. Guests have been invited to a buffet followed by music in the garden and later by entertainment by Fynnius Fogg in the college.

Bella Marketing Solutions has taken on its first employee, two years after setting up the business mid-pandemic. The Northamptonshire marketing agency launched in August 2020, offering an outsourced digital marketing solution for businesses of all sizes in all sectors and has seen rapid growth in the past 12 months.

New social media coordinator, Joseph McCormack, will be working from Bella Marketing’s Irchester office. Joseph has been running the social media accounts for AFC Rushden & Diamonds for the last four years and is looking forward to a new challenge helping other businesses with their marketing.

He said: “When the opportunity came up at Bella Marketing I simply jumped and grabbed it with both hands. It was ideal because the skillset I have matched the job description perfectly. Being the first employee here means there is that creative element to the job as well, where I can really add my mark and that’s exciting.”

A recruitment firm in Northamptonshire has been selected by a global engineering company to lead its recruitment processes. SSI Schaefer Ltd, which operates across six continents and has more than 10,500 employees, has entered into a Recruitment Process Outsource (RPO) agreement with Kettering-based Wills Consultants Ltd.

The agreement sees Wills Consultants manage and enhance the end-to-end sourcing and recruitment strategy for permanent and contract operation roles across all UK sites.

Simon Wills, director at Wills Consultants Ltd, said: “Finding the right talent for SSI Schaefer is crucial and the work we have done together over the last year has proven to be highly successful with a 100 per cent placement record, despite the pandemic challenges and lockdowns.”

Jade Pateman from Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering has been crowned ‘Health and Safety Champion’ for the Central Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2022.

She now goes through to the final round, which is national judging, after beating nominees from 80 other care homes.

She said: “I would never have believed I could win such a prestigious award, but I am passionate about health and safety and have worked incredibly hard to keep staff and residents safe in our care homes. As head of maintenance at Elm Bank, safety is key and I am very grateful I have been recognised for my efforts.”

Bozeat WI raised enough money to purchase their second Book Hut, which is for the children of the village to use.

The headteacher of Bozeat Community Primary School and Nursery, Gareth Rust, allowed them to site the book hut in the school grounds so that it is easily accessible for all of the children in the village - even during the school holidays.

The children just take a book and replace it with another and WI members are sure it will be well used.

Claremont Parkway Nursing Home in Kettering had a lovely surprise this week when two residents, Peter and Catherine, received thank you cards from the Queen.

In honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Peter and Catherine made cards for Her Majesty, which the home’s activities team popped in the post.