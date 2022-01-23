Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra - library donation, music and comedy shows and top takeaways

Pupils at Corby Primary Academy have been presented with 65 books for their school library

Pupils at Corby Primary Academy have been presented with 65 books for their school library by a local house builder.

Written by graduates on Barratt Homes’ ASPIRE Programme, the book ‘We Can Build’, takes readers on the journey of building a house through the various professions in the housebuilding industry and was illustrated by a young artist.

The book introduces young learners to the basic building blocks of the built environment, sustainability and it hopes to inspire the next generation of architects, engineers and site managers.

In addition, 100 per cent of the profits of the sale of the books are going to The Prince’s Trust, a charity that helps connect young people with mentors, career opportunities and provides pathways into inspiring futures.

Nikki Sinclair, receptionist at Corby Primary Academy, said: “We were really grateful to receive the donation of ‘We Can Build’ books from Barratt Homes.

“The book will teach our Key Stage Two children about the process of building a new home and will perhaps inspire our pupils to consider a career in the construction industry.”

Alison Raine, sales director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We are really proud of our ASPIRE Graduates for the amazing book they have put together.

“The book covers all elements of construction including architecture, engineering, surveying, site management, construction and sales. We hope that the book might inspire some of the pupils of Corby Primary Academy to become the next generation in the industry.”

Leading political comedian Matt Forde has announced his latest tour will take in the Corby Cube.

Matt, whose credits include Spitting Image, Have I Got News For You, The Last Leg and The Royal Variety Performance is taking his stand-up show ‘Clowns To The Left Of Me, Jokers To The Right’ on the three month UK tour that will include a date at The Core Corby on March 2. Tickets are available now from the box office.

Workers at the Co-op Funeralcare in Corby are looking for donations from the local community to support Northamptonshire Animals Needing Nurturing and Adoption (NANNA), a charity looking after abandoned and abused animals looking for loving new homes.

The partnership between the Corby funeral home and the animal rescue charity when funeral arranger Kevin Downham joined the Co-op and quickly established an ongoing relationship, where colleagues at the branch would regularly collect essential items such as cat and dog food, paper towels, bedding or toys.

A community-reliant charity, NANNA was particularly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and Kevin, alongside colleagues at the Corby funeral home, decided to step up and encourage the local community to get involved by purchasing items off NANNA’s essential shopping list, creating a special drop-off area within the branch for the team at NANNA to periodically pick up.

Anyone interested in helping the Corby Co-op Funeralcare team raise as many items as possible for the animal rescue can do so by dropping off toys, dog biscuits, kibble, wet animal food, bedding or towels at the Corby branch, Monday to Friday, from 9.00am to 4.30pm.

Kevin Downham, funeral arranger at Corby Co-op Funeralcare said: “Volunteering to help NANNA is a fantastic way to give back to the local community, as you can immediately see how any donation makes a world of a difference for these defenseless animals.

“I would encourage anyone in the local community who would like to make a positive change to make a donation, however big or small, and help this fantastic charity find loving forever homes for the animals in their care.”

A sensational new show celebrating the music and magic of legendary hitmakers Lionel Richie and Diana Ross is making its debut at venues across the UK in 2022 - including an unmissable date in Kettering.

Endless Love - The Show is a ‘hit-packed, electrifying and emotional rollercoaster’ which organisers say is guaranteed to get audiences on their feet.

The all-new theatre production is filled with Motown classics and dancefloor hits including I’m Coming Out, Dancing On The Ceiling, Say You Say Me, Chain Reaction, Upside Down and, of course, Lionel and Diana’s timeless ballad Endless Love.

The show hits The Lighthouse Theatre on Friday, February 26. Tickets are on sale now via endlessloveshow.co.uk.

Deliveroo is celebrating its first birthday in Corby and has revealed the most popular takeaway items ordered by people in the town.

They are:

1. Boneless Banquet from KFC

2. “The Big One” Full English Breakfast from Crust N Crumb

3. 4 Item Deal (any 4 bakes for £10) from Butterwick Bakery & Coffee Shop

4. Bacon Double Cheese XL Meal from Burger King

5. Large Meal (footlong sub, a side and a drink) from Subway

A Corby company which is one of the UK’s most experienced service providers in the environmental, landscape, forestry and planning industry is celebrating the launch of new venture Nicholsons Lockhart Garratt, which will offer a unified range of environmental, landscape, planning and forestry services – all under one roof.

With a combined 65 years of experience in the sector, Nicholsons Lockhart Garratt is the result of a union between Lockhart Garratt who are based in Corby with a second office in Chipping Norton, and Nicholsons who are based in North Aston in Oxfordshire.