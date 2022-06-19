Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: Levelling-up cash, ballroom dancing and an interfaith group meeting

The talented ballroom dancers have recorded a series of successes this year

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

The new route for the Isham bypass has been approved by councillors. Members of the council’s executive passed the new plans at their meeting on Thursday (June 16).

Councillor Clive Hallam spoke at the meeting, saying that people welcomed the progress made but asked that developers should be made to pay for road improvements through S106 agreements.

The talent for ballroom dancing runs in the family

Kettering dance partners, Lucy Lonergan and Kyra Young have been nominated for a national award in the Oscars of the dance world - the Le Classique De Danse Awards to be held in August.

The 11-year-olds, who have danced together since July 2017, competed in the Winter Gardens Blackpool in the British Championships within the Empress Ballroom to become all-girl champions and vice champions of the championship in sequence and modern sequence at the five-day festival.

They have won many other prestigious awards for their dancing including the DPA National League 2021/22 for sequence dancing which is based on points throughout the year.

They were invited by Blackpool to represent England in the sequence team match at the Junior Dance Festival recently with victory for the girls.

Lucy’s younger sister Lacey, nine, is following in her sister’s dance steps, scooping vice champion placing in sequence dancing and making finals in ballroom dancing against worldwide competition at the Champion of Champions competition in Blackpool.

Wellingborough’s interfaith group meets on July 12 at the Victoria Centre in Palk Road.

The group’s annual general meeting will see speaker Kevin Johnstone talk about the town’s Ukrainian Resettlement Programme. The meeting begins at 7.30pm and all are welcome.

Lovers of Shakespeare are invited to watch A Midsummer Night's Dream in a family-friendly performance as part of Kettfest 2022 and Kettering's Heritage England funded Cultural Programme.

Members of Picture the Difference, a Kettering-based, Lottery-funded visual and performing arts project for those with additional needs, will perform the play at The Green Patch community garden.

Participants and arts leaders will be providing all the entertainment for the evening and have created the props, music, poster designs and social media posts for the event.

The famous comedy set in a magical woods will be staged at 6.30pm on Friday, July 1. Doors open at 6pm. Entrance includes fruit punch and strawberries and the use of picnic blankets. Bring your own chairs and picnics. Tickets cost £2 from here.

The Government is investing £4.8m in North Northants during the next three years - and local people are being asked for the best way to spend it.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is designed to replace cash invested in local areas by the EU. North Northants Council is putting together an investment plan and is asking for the thoughts of residents on three key themes: Community and Place; Local Business; and People and Skills.

The council wants to hear what residents, local businesses and stakeholders believe are the top three challenges affecting out area on each of the three themes. The Government says the money is about ‘levelling up’ and wants it to go to the areas it is most needed.

NNC executive member for growth and regeneration Cllr David Brackenbury said: “On-the-ground local knowledge is essential so that we can target funding towards where it would be of most benefit.