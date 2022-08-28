Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: Levelling-up, alpaca visit and a kids art competition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alpacas visited Elm Bank Care Home

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

A polystyrene manufacturer is basing its new regional headquarters in Corby.

Sundolitt Ltd, which makes expanded polystyrene products, has bought Centrix58, which sits on a former steelworks landfill site off Phoenix Parkway.

Pokehu's Jubilee adventure

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 58,586 sq ft unit at Centrix Business Park is the final development at the 39-acre business park.

Eamon Kennedy, executive partner and head of commercial agency at Kirkby Diamond, acted on behalf of Sundolitt. He said: "I was instructed by Sundolitt last year to find a freehold warehouse unit of between 50,000 and 70,000 sq ft. It took time to find the perfect property for the business because of the well-documented shortage of industrial units right across the region.

"We were originally looking in the Luton to Coventry M1 corridor but had to expand our search due to the lack of freehold stock. Centrix58 was initially only available on a leasehold basis, but we were able to negotiate with Burbage Realty to sell the freehold."

Developers NFU Mutual and Clowes Developments are behind the scheme which has already seen footwear seller Deichmann take on a large distribution hub next door.

Creations in Wollaston

A plan to level up left-behind areas in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough has been rubber-stamped by councillors.

North Northants Council’s executive met on Thursday to ratify the Levelling Up plan for deprived areas including Kingswood and Avondale Grange. The plan could see community hubs set up on estates to make access to council services easier for residents.

Former Northamptonshire County Council chief executive Theresa Grant has been appointed as Liverpool City Council’s new interim chief executive.

Mrs Grant was drafted in to Northamptonshire to help fix the county’s wrecked finances and was at the helm during the transition to unitary.

Liverpool City Council are currently facing their own financial crisis and have called in commissioners to help run the organisation.

Members from 12 Northamptonshire u3as will be taking over Chester House Estate on September 21 to celebrate their 40th anniversary with a ‘u3a Day’.

With their motto ‘Learns, Laugh, Live’ members of the u3a have engaged in dozens of interests and activities over the years, not with the aim of acquiring qualifications but for the sheer pleasure of trying and learning something new, whether this be an academic subject, music or an intricate craft.

The day’s activities will include music by ukulele groups, demonstrations by various members of u3a groups, and tours of the Chester House Estate. The culmination of the day’s activities will be members from each of the twelve participating associations completing their ‘Mile a Member’ walking challenge by coming together in front of the old house.

Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering was full of animal mischief earlier this month when a group of alpacas came to visit them.

Those at the Northampton Road home were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their garden as Easton Way Farm paid a visit with staff, residents and visitors learning about, petting and feeding their new friends.

General manager Jessica Pateman said: “We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.”

Kettering children have been invited to design a new adventure for a charity bear, in a competition launched by drug education charity Hope UK at the start of the new school year. The winning design will be re-created in the shop front of Hope UK’s building at 50 Gold Street later this autumn.

‘What Pokehu does next’ is a competition open to primary-aged children in and around Kettering, organised by the Kettering-based charity. Pokehu is a soft toy teddy bear who first appeared in their shop front window a year ago, and eagle-eyed high street shoppers will have noticed some of Pokehu’s antics as they have evolved over the year. Their adventures have included celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and playing a number of Hope UK’s drug education games.

Now Hope UK is enlisting the help of Kettering’s youngsters to send the bear, together with their friend, Donk, on a brand-new adventure, created by the winners of the design competition. Children can draw or paint their idea for Pokehu’s new adventure and the winning designs will be re-created in 3D in Hope UK’s shop front. There are three levels of entry – ages five to seven, eight to nine and 10 to 11. A prize-giving ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 19, to unveil the winning designs plus those of the runners-up. Prizes will be awarded to successful entrants by the mayor of Kettering, Cllr Keli Watts, and there will be a celebration lunch to follow.

Entries should be submitted by Friday, November 4 Further details about the competition and eligibility can be obtained by contacting Hope UK on www.hopeuk.org/pokehu.

A quiz night will be held in The Swan in Newton Bromswold on Sunday, September 11.

It starts at 7.30pm and is raising funds for Marie Curie charity. The entry fee is £10 for a team of four.

A popular Wollaston hairdressers is up for sale after the owner decided on a change of direction.

Creations, which has been run by Naomi Farman for 11 years, has a loyal and extensive clientele.

The 46-year, who is mum to two sons, is going to work alongside her husband Richard in his wall and floor ceramic tiling business.