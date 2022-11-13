Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: Kettering spinathon, firm attends Parliamentary reception and festive fun coming up

Gym members were keen to get involved with the charity spinathon

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Members of Everlast Gym in Kettering took part in a three-hour spinathon which raised hundreds of pounds for Stand Up To Cancer on October 29.

They were approached by Maxine, area support manager for Stand Up To Cancer and spin instructor at the gym, to see if they wanted to get involved.

And members were keen to sign up for the high-energy fundraiser.

Natalie Mitchell, fitness experience manager at Everlast Kettering, said: “We really do have an amazing group of members and spin instructors here at Everlast Kettering who couldn't wait to sign up for three hours of fun, sweat and hard work.

“I would personally like to give a massive shout out to Paula and Maxine our spin instructors here at Everlast Kettering and all our members who took part in our spinathon and all who donated on the day to help support this fantastic charity - we raised over £600 for this fantastic charity.”

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

It brings the UK together to speed up progress by funding life-saving translational research.

A Kettering company has set out how its products can play a key part in improving British homes as part of the Levelling Up and Net Zero agendas.

Marsh Industries joined companies from across the construction materials and home improvement supply chain at a Parliamentary reception held by national trade body the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF).

Held at the House of Commons, the reception was an opportunity for MPs and Members of the House of Lords to view innovations already available within the construction materials and home improvement supply chain that support job creation and Net Zero targets.

Marsh Industries’ range of products include off-mains drainage systems which can open up sites for development, on-site water treatment for temporary accommodations and their Hydroil separators which prevent oil and hydrocarbons from entering drainage systems.

Steve Boyer, managing director at Marsh Industries said: “Marsh Industries is proud to offer products that are economical and efficient for use across the domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural development sectors, supporting and creating skilled jobs in these sectors and at our own manufacturing sites.

“Our products aim for a ‘light touch’ environmental impact and have pollution prevention mechanisms in place. Protection of the environment is at the heart of all of our design calculation processes.”

Kettering Youth Theatre Group (KYTG) is taking to the stage with Goldilocks and The 3 Bears By Damian Trasler, David Lovesy and Steve Clark TLC Creative.

Kettering company, Marsh Industries, attends BMF Parliamentary reception

You may think you know the tale: A girl, three bears and their porridge, but if you go down to the woods today, you will be in for a big surprise!

An evil queen bee is up to no good, plotting world domination with the help of her hapless minions and her secret weapon - hypno honey.

Join Mayor Teddy, Mayoress Abbie and a cast of adorable woodland creatures as we take a magical adventure deep into the forest.

Will the bears fall victim to her wicked plan? Will the Royal Woodsmen Chopit and Splinter keep the forest safe?

Will Auntie Septic and Ray make it in time to save Goldie? Will Tomtom the Piper's son find the girl of his dreams? Will Goldilocks and her friends defeat the Evil Queen?

And most importantly of all, what do they eat at a teddy bears' picnic?

Tickets are available for the multi-award winning Kettering Youth Theatre Group's performance of the classic pantomime “Goldilocks and The 3 Bears” at The Masque Theatre, with performances running from December 30 to January 2.

Featuring a cast of KYTG members both old and new, bursting with enthusiasm as they delight to entertain packed out audiences at every performance. Be dazzled by the dancing, mesmerised by the emotion and astounded by the stupendous singing.

This group will bring you the very best in seasonal entertainment with high energy musical numbers, hysterical humour and technical wonder.

Book now and support this talented cast of local young people in their 47th production, in what promises to be an enthralling and entertaining theatrical Christmas delight.

IGrow (Irthlingborough Events) are very proud to announce that the Irthlingborough Annual Event of The Year is back by popular demand and from the hard work of the IGrow team who have been fund-raising throughout the year.

The Christmas Fest is supported by local businesses and organisations to provide a unique offering which is free rides and free Santa’s Grotto for little ones.

This year promises to be bigger and better than ever with a fantastic range of stalls to run all along the High Street as well as fairground rides and live entertainment.

