Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: housing plan for Methodist church, the resurgence of the trades union movement and a CAMRA award

Corby Slimming World consultant Sonia Mathieson with some of the donations

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

A disused village methodist church could become a house under new proposals.

Plans to convert Cottingham Methodist Church have been submitted after the dwindling congregation moved out more than a year ago.

From left, assistant steward Mark Turner, steward Dave Bellamy and Northamptonshire CAMRA chair Bernie Peal

The building in Corby road was constructed in 1808, will become a family home if the plans get the go-ahead.

You can look at the plans and comment on them here.

One of the county’s biggest mental health charities – Northamptonshire Mind – has organised a

series of open days to launch its new strategy for the next couple of years.

After six months of consultations, meetings, presentations and discussions, with staff, volunteers and service users, the Northamptonshire Mind Board has agreed the strategy.

It will be showcased at a series of forthcoming open days at its offices in Northampton, Daventry, Wellingborough, Rushden and Corby, from Tuesday, June 28, to Friday, July 1.

The charity’s CEO Sarah Hillier said: “We are delighted the strategy has been agreed – our vision and goals are clearly outlined.

“We have seen an increase for our services during the challenges of the past two years and our open days – which will include a first look at our new community hub in Northampton – will give people the chance to see how we aim to improve mental health and well-being across the county.”

The Midland Band Social Club in Kettering has been has been honoured with one of the top awards by the Northamptopnshire members of CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale).

Named Northamptonshire CAMRA club of the year 2022, the award has rewarded the hard work put in by the club steward and the committee.

During lockdown the main bar was completely redecorated ready for a packed calendar of events.

Regular entertainment nights are now back in the function room with tribute acts and a 2022 sees the return of music festival – KettStock – now in its 5th year. This year the event runs on a Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24 evening and will feature 12 local bands. Money raised will be donated to the Ukraine appeal.

Slimming World members have cleared out their clothes to raise thousands of pounds.

The Sliming World Clothes Throw campaign saw more than 370 bags of unwanted garments being donated to Corby’s Cancer Research shop, in a joint effort Corby, Kettering, Desborough and Market Harborough groups.

Clothes, toys and shoes were handed over by Slimming World consultant Sonia Mathieson with the donations on track to make a potential £9,000

She said: “I’d like to thank everyone who donated. Nationally, our aim is to hit £3m of which would mean since we've been running our annual Clothes Throw, we will have raised £20m.

“The quality of the donations has been extremely high, with many items having never been worn, and some with tags!

“But even with all our donations, the store needs more. The Corby store is selling donations almost as fast as they arrive, so anyone thinking about having a clear out, please consider Cancer Research UK.”

Trade unionists are being invited to back plans to relaunch Corby Trade Union Council..

The best way forward to resurrect the once proactive group will be discussed at a meeting on Monday, July 4, at Corby's Ex-servicemen's Club, starting at 7pm.

Lee Barron, Regional Secretary for Midlands Trade Union Council, will be speaking at the meeting which is open to any trade unionists who want to find out more about the relaunch plans.

Through many decades, Corby Trade Union Council played an influential role in the community. The hope is to once again bring together trade unionists from across the sectors to share ideas and support campaigns.

To register an interest, email [email protected]