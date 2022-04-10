Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: Hot cross buns, award-winning development and Easter sensory sessions

This beautiful photo of Cransley Reservoir was sent in by photographer Steph Oram.

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Families are being invited to a free Good Friday event at St Mary’s Church in Higham Ferrers. Organised by St John’s at Chelveston and St Mary’s, the ‘Exploring Easter’ event runs from 10am to 12.30pm on Friday, April 15, at the Bede House.

Visitors will hear the story of Easter, make Easter decorations and build the Easter garden in the churchyard.

Refreshments include hot cross buns. Refreshments are available for all.

For more information contact Brenda Elldred on 07816 771702

A Raunds building project has been shortlisted for the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards 2022.

The renovation of the ten-bedroom Georgian ex-vicarage at Berrister Place will be judged by an expert judging panel, with winners of the East Midlands regional awards announced in May.

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure - recognising outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

The Raunds entry is shortlisted in the ‘refurbishment-revitalisation’ category.

Chairman of the RICS Awards judging panel Sally Walters, said: “Despite much uncertainty and challenging conditions over the past couple of years, property professionals in the East Midlands continue to deliver exemplary, and in many cases, world-class built projects that are having a profoundly positive impact on our cities and towns.

“I wish the teams behind them all the best of luck in gaining recognition for their skills and hard work.”

Special calm sessions for children who find traditional Easter events overwhelming are to be hosted at Cherry Lane value garden centre in Podington. These two special events are for families whose children may find traditional Easter egg hunts overwhelming.

Taking place on Tuesday April, 12 and Thursday, April 14, at the venue in Podington High Street, the Sensory Egg-stravaganza parties will include a signed visual story about the Easter bunny with sensory items to touch, smell and hear like sounds of birds and lambs.

The activities will be followed by food freshly prepared by Cherry Lane’s on-site café.

These are the second set of sensory events that Cherry Lane Podington has hosted, following the success of its sell-out Sensory Santa last year, which won a national Garden Trade News award.

The Easter events are being run for Cherry Lane by Karen Harvey, a children’s entertainment expert and qualified storyteller, who specialises in supporting children with additional needs.

Laura Chapman, events manager for Cherry Lane, said: “We are really pleased to be hosting our Sensory Egg-stravaganza at Podington. Our Christmas events really highlighted that there is great demand for sensory events which enable families to enjoy special times of year together in a way which is comfortable for them all. We are looking forward to creating some egg-ceptional Easter memories here at Cherry Lane.”