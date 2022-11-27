Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: Hairdresser's success, World Cup fever and a Christmas tree festival

L-R: Salon Awards founder Kate Jeffery, Toni Colgan and Errol Douglas MBE

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Reception pupils from Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross Primary School donned their walking boots and high vis vests to learn and share important road safety messages as part of Road Safety Week.

Children visited various parts of the Stanton Cross development to practise road safety basics including safety by roads, safe vehicles and speeds and the importance of making sure we can all stay safe on the roads, no matter who we are, or how we travel.

Stanton Cross pupils on their road safety trip

Sarah Whitlock, deputy headteacher at Stanton Cross Primary School, said: “It’s incredibly important that children learn how to stay safe when out and about, particularly when it comes to road safety, which is why we were delighted to work with the Stanton Cross Developments team to help teach them some valuable messages.

“The children enjoyed the visit very much and are already talking about the safety tips they have learnt.”

Action sports protective wear brand TSG (Standing for ‘Technical Safety Gear’) has signed an agreement to sponsor Corby skate park Adrenaline Alley.

The deal will see the Corby social enterprise give the firm promotional opportunities in return for their support.

Daisy Award winner Ellie Horsley and Interim Dir of Nursing Fiona Barnes

Mandy Young MBE, Adrenaline Alley’s co-founder and chief executive, said: “With the rising costs of running indoor facilities, especially those as large as ours, we are extremely grateful to work in partnership with other organisations that support the charity and help us to remain sustainable. This means we can continue to have a positive impact on the lives of so many.

“TSG is a fantastic brand for us to partner with as our values are very much aligned. While we focus on providing a safe environment for action sports, TSG focus on safely protecting the individuals who take part in them.

“We also already act as one of the main training facilities for a number of TSG’s team riders including BMX freestyle Olympic bronze medalist, Declan Brooks, and aspiring Team GB athletes Ashley Finlay and Sasha Pardoe.”

World Cup fever is mounting in North Northamptonshire Council libraries with scores of activities on hand for football fans young and old

Supporters are invited to take part in the ‘design your own football kit’ competition with a grand prize up for grabs for the overall winner.

Each library has a station filled with football related fun including colouring resources, books and posters.

There is also a Qatar 2022 wall chart so that enthusiasts can keep up to date with the World Cup tournament scores and fixtures.

Cllr Helen Howell, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “I’m delighted that sports fans young and old will be able to take part in the football fun we have on offer over the next month or so.

“I would encourage as many people to come along to their local library to see what’s on offer and, who knows, they may even be in with a shout of scoring the grand prize!”

The stations will be available in local North Northants and community libraries until December 24. Details of the grand prize are available in libraries.

Wellingborough United Reformed Church’s Christmas Tree Festival is taking place next week.

It’s taking place at the High Street church, with 40 Christmas trees booked in, on Friday, December 2 (5pm to 8pm), Saturday (10am to 4pm) and Sunday (1pm to 4pm).

Admission is £2, with entrance free for accompanied children, and refreshments will be available.

Singers from U3A will perform at 11.30am on the Saturday and a Church children's group, URActors, on Sunday.

Money raised will be for adding disabled access to the front of the building and improvements within.

A freelance hairdresser from Wellingborough has been announced as a winner at this year’s Salon Awards.

Toni Colgan, who works on a mobile basis covering the county, was named Northamptonshire’s Freelance Hairdresser of the Year.

She said: “On entering the Salon Awards I thought it would be amazing if I could just finalise. I was blown away when I did, then I actually went and won it too!

“It was an amazing experience that’s made me want to push myself more and build my skills to make my business even better.”

A nurse from Kettering General Hospital has received a DAISY Award for the compassionate and sensitive care she has delivered.

Stoma nurse Eleanor “Ellie” Horsley was nominated for her award by a patient, Kelly Brawn from Corby, for the way she was supported at a difficult time.

The DAISY Awards are an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the exceptional care that many nurses and midwives provide every day.

Ellie received her award on November 25 from interim director of nursing and quality, Fiona Barnes.

Fiona said: “I am delighted and very proud to be able to announce another great DAISY Award winner.

“Ellie clearly provided outstanding care to her patient and made her feel well looked after and valued. Such compassionate care is a key element of what we try and achieve every day and what the Daisy Awards aim to celebrate.

“Once again I want to thank everyone who takes the time and trouble to nominate our staff members for these awards. They enable families to thank the individuals who have touched their lives, often at a time of great vulnerability. Please keep the nominations coming.”

A number of warm rooms are available in Raunds to help people stay warm in the winter months.

On Tuesdays people can visit Saxon Hall from 2pm to 4pm or the library from 10am to midday and 2pm to 4pm.

The town’s library also has a warm room from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesdays, 2pm to 6pm on Thursday and 10am to midday on Fridays.

Other warm rooms can be found at Raunds Community Centre from midday to 2pm on Thursdays and Manor School/Sports Centre from 2pm to 4pm on Saturdays.