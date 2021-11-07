Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra - Guide dog puppy volunteers needed, vintage clothes sale and Scouts appeal

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week.

So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, east Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Guide Dogs

Could you volunteer for Guide Dogs?

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs has launched an appeal in Oundle, Corby and Kettering for volunteers who could provide a loving home to a guide dog puppy for the first year of their life.

At least 20 new homes are needed in the area for guide dog pups, with Guide Dogs covering the cost of all the food, veterinary care and equipment required.

The charity’s volunteer ‘Puppy Raisers’ play a vital role in the early socialisation and education of guide dogs, teaching pups basic commands and helping them get used to the outside world.

At about seven weeks of age, puppies move to live with their volunteer Puppy Raisers, where they remain until they are around 12 to 16 months of age. They then head off to a training centre to begin their specialised training.

Johnny's Happy Place clothes sale

Mike Hefferan, a Volunteering Coordinator for Guide Dogs, who covers Northamptonshire, said: “This is a great opportunity for people in Oundle, Corby and Kettering to raise a guide dog puppy, helping to prepare a pup for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“It’s a long-term volunteering role, as each pup will live with you for at least a year.

“We’ll provide all the training required and the support you need, so you feel well equipped to care for your pup as they grow and develop.

“If you’re from Oundle, Corby, Kettering or the surrounding areas and think you could give a loving, temporary home to a guide dog pup, please do get in touch.”

Wellingborough Inter Faith Group

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and you must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.

Applicants must have the ability to access online content and training materials and have an email address.

To find out more, contact Guide Dogs Volunteering Coordinator for Northamptonshire, Mike Hefferan, via [email protected] or visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteering

Scout Group Needs Leaders

1st Gretton Scout Group has been a youth activity supporting and supported by the village since 1957. However during Covid meetings were suspended with the Scouts continuing online.

Now due to smaller numbers, Scouts aged ten-and-a-half to 14 are currently meeting as part of of 1st Stanion group and 1st Uppingham group until there are more Cubs coming through to restart a troop in Gretton.

There are young people in the village interested in joining as Beavers and Cubs but help is required by more volunteers to join the adult leadership team.

The future of Gretton Scout Group is now dependent on the support of the village to continue. There are a number of roles available which are mainly youth interacting and training and support plans.

Volunteers are required to step-up to be part of a team in each section. When there are enough Beavers aged six to eight, and Cubs aged eight to ten-and-a-half, the Scouts will follow naturally.

So can you help to keep this youth provision in the village going?

It is hoped if there is enough help/support forthcoming in the autumn term for safeguarding checks, training and experience this will lead to a relaunch in January.

Please contact Catriona Eaton (chair) on 07766 555060 or via Facebook

Vintage Clothes Sale

Johnny's Happy Place will host a pre-loved clothes sale in aid of of the charity based in Keystone in Rockingham Road, Kettering.

This year's event takes place on Sunday, November 21, from 11am to 3pm.

As well as bargains there will be refreshments including cake from the JHP Cafe.

Wellingborough Faith Groups's Movie Premiere

Wellingborough Inter Faith Group have produced a film to be used in schools, showing that six faiths have so much in common and are working together to teach children about what it means to be a person of faith.

For several years the group have visited primary schools in Wellingborough with a workshop for Year 5 and Year 6 children.

During the pandemic this was put on hold, so the group decided to produce a film using a grant from Northants Community Foundation.

The film will be launched in Inter Faith Week, on Tuesday, November 16, at the Victoria Centre in Wellingborough.

Valerie Anslow, secretary of Wellingborough Inter Faith Group, said: "The Wellingborough Inter Faith Group are delighted about the soon-to-be-released film for use in schools, which explores the unity between Christian, Muslim, Jew, Hindu, Bahai and Sikh.

"The group were unable to visit local primary schools in Wellingborough during the Covid pandemic and so a film, produced by [email protected] was made instead..