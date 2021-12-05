Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra - friendship lunches, firm's 30th anniversary and Bible exhibition

Astley is celebrating their 30th anniversary

Don’t forget! Santa will be in Queens Square, Corby today (Sunday, December 5) from 11am to 2pm along with his sleigh and real reindeer, with free giveaways for children.

Home Instead is once again offering a Friendship Lunch to the residents of Corby and the surrounding areas with a two-course meal at the Sondes Arms. Since launching in 2018 Home Instead Friendship Lunches have offered companionship for many individuals who may otherwise experience loneliness and social isolation.

The Bible exhibition has returned to Kettering.

Home Instead’s managing director Gail Devereux-Batchelor said: “Over the course of the pandemic we have seen a huge increase in elderly and vulnerable people cut off from their families and communities. As society opens up again our lunches have a more vital role than ever before to help people regain their confidence and establish new friendships.”

The next Home Instead Friendship Lunch will be held on Tuesday, December 14, and then the second Tuesday of each month, from 12pm at the Sondes Arms, Main St, Rockingham, LE16 8TG. The venue benefits from being fully accessible and has adjacent mobility parking areas.

There is a two-course lunch from a set menu and the event will also include a quiz for those who would like to participate and a raffle with all proceeds going to local charities.

Gail said: “Whether you plan on attending alone or with friends you will receive a warm welcome. We look forward to meeting you.”

For more information or to book your place call 01536 214 106 or email [email protected]

Northants based restaurant Jurassic Grill has teamed up with local family-run recycling and waste management company Cawleys to boost its eco-friendly credentials and maximise its recycling rates for the good of the planet.

Jurassic Grill is now separating all of its food waste, glass and card. Each of these waste types is collected separately by Cawleys and transported to the appropriate facility for recycling. Food is anaerobically digested, creating green energy to the National Grid, while card is graded, baled and sent to a paper mill to be pulped and made into new paper. Glass is crushed and used to create new products.

Alongside segregated collections Cawleys also collect Jurassic Grill’s general waste which is transported back to Cawleys depot to be sorted and segregated for further recycling. This ensures that no opportunity to recycle is ever missed.

Joe Mordawska, founder of Jurassic Grill, said: “Further improving our already strong environmental credentials is a key part of our vision in the coming years. Going green is something that really matters to us and our customers. This enhanced recycling programme is an extremely effective way of making a real difference, diverting leftover kitchen waste and turning it into a biofuel gives it a new lease of life and recycling all of our glass and card ensures we are putting waste to good use. As we expand we are determined to build our green ethos and give back to the local environment.”

Astley Signs, which has a site in Kettering, is celebrating 30 years in the industry.

The company has spent the last 30 years building up a portfolio that includes well-known grocery brands, international retailers and petroleum clients, providing them with the design and manufacture of signage and brand implementation services.

The company’s head office is on the Team Valley Industrial Estate in Gateshead and is supported by a second production facility in Linnell Way, Kettering, following the acquisition of signage company Sign of the Times in 2016 (rebranded Astley in 2020).

Managing director and owner of Astley, Gavin Redhead, said: “It’s so wonderful to finally be able to celebrate this key milestone for the company, especially after the events of this last 18 months. We understandably made a conscious decision to delay the anniversary from last year, but now feel it’s the perfect time to celebrate our staff and all that has been achieved. The teams at our sites have worked exceptionally hard to build this business into what it is today, and we believe that 30 years in any industry, but particular this one that continues to experience turbulent times following the pandemic, is a great achievement for all involved.”

It can be viewed free of charge in the heart of the Newlands Centre.

The exhibition is designed to provoke interest in the book and is brought to the public by Kettering Christadelphians.

It will be open to the public until Thursday, December 23.

Opening times are 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday.