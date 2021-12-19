Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra - festive donations, school applications and a Romanian Christmas

Swansgate Shopping Centre's security team and Tracey Witham

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre teamed up with local charity Home-Start on their Giving Tree campaign to help people this Christmas.

They have been inviting shoppers to spare a thought for local children and have been encouraging them to purchase an extra gift for a less fortunate child in the community. More than 250 gifts were donated.

Geddington Cricket Club present the cheque for £130.

Tracey Witham, Home-Start scheme manager, said: “We are extremely grateful to the staff at Swansgate Shopping Centre who organise the donations of gifts to our families. We would also like to thank the kind people of Wellingborough for their donations.

“The donations ensure that every child in our supported families will be assured of a gift that they would like at Christmas. It has been another challenging year for everyone and it is lovely to know that so many people are thinking of our children at this time of the year.”

The Victoria Centre in Wellingborough will hold a ‘Romanian Christmas’ event at 6pm on December 22.

Cllr Bogdan Cesauanu, who represents the town’s Romanian community and sits on Wellingborough Town Council, said: “We will sing Romanian Christmas carols and will be connected through Zoom with a school from Romania - children and parents.

The Ferrers School's Winter Showcase

“There will be some representatives from the police, as it is a good opportunity to talk about security and safety, some councillors and children and their parents.”

Parents and carers are being encouraged to submit applications for Reception places in primary and infant schools and Year 3 places in junior schools for September 2022, if they have not already done so.

The deadline for applications for places is Saturday, January 15, at 5pm. All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the deadline to be considered on time. Late applications will not be processed until after National Offer Day which is April 19, 2022.

For people living in north Northamptonshire applications may be made online at www.northnorthants.gov.uk/admissions. All on time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on National Offer Day.

Raunds Park children had a great time with Cooper

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “I would encourage parents who are applying for a school place for September 2022 to submit their applications in good time and before the deadline.

“The application process enables parents and carers to list, in order of preference, the three schools they would like their children to attend. While most applicants are successful at getting a place at their preferred school, there are steps that parents can take to maximise their chances. Submitting an application form on time is the most crucial step, followed by nominating a second and third preference school and including your closest school as one of your preferences.”

Geddington Cricket Club presented a cheque for £130 to the Food Shack Project.

Over the past three months the club has hosted a monthly quiz night and during the evening has conducted a ‘Play your Cards Right’ game, raising the cash for the charity.

The project intends to use the money to buy presents to donate to children in need this year.

Students at The Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers spread some Christmas cheer this month, as they performed their long-awaited annual Winter Showcase to the local community.

On the night the virtual celebration was filled with musical, drama, and dance talent, and was available for parents and the local community to live-stream from the comfort of their own home.

Angela Smith, principal at The Ferrers School, said: “For the second year running, Covid-19 has not stopped the passion, determination, and enthusiasm of our young people.

“We were thrilled with the strong turnout and number of people who tuned in and were amazed with the level of talent displayed.”

Christmas came early for lucky pupils at Raunds Park Infant School who enjoyed a panto performance prize surprise courtesy of Croyland Car Megastore, alongside a visit by its mascot Cooper the dog.

Children at the Northants school were delighted when Croyland’s canine mascot surprised pupils who were preparing to enjoy a digital performance of the pantomime Aladdin in the run up to Christmas.

Children celebrated winning the digital panto prize package after a competition was staged on social media by Croyland Car Megastore, which hundreds of people participated in, to nominate their local school with the chance to win the prize.