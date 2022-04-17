Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: Charity run, book donations and faster broadband

Pupils with some of the donated books.

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Kettering will host a charity 5km walk/run in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Entry to the event, organised by Rebecca Johnson-Sutcliffe, is just £5.

All entrants will receive a cupcake at the end. The race starts at the bridle path to Warkton at the back of St Amanda’s Road and ends in Wicksteed Park.

Christ the King Church has offered to provide free parking for the event that takes place on Monday, May 2, starting at 10am.

You can donate to Rebecca’s cause at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mountsnowdon2022-rebeccajohnson-sutcliffe.

Wilby CE Primary School has received 50 educational books written by graduates on Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ ASPIRE programme.

The book, named ‘We Can Build’, takes readers on the journey of building a house through the various professions in the housebuilding industry - hoping to inspire the next generation of architects, engineers and site managers.

All profits of the sale of the books are going to The Prince’s Trust, a charity that helps connect young people with mentors, career opportunities and provide pathways into inspiring futures.

Lisa Pearce, headteacher at Wilby CE Primary School, said: “We were really grateful to receive the donation of ‘We Can Build’ books from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

“The book will teach our Key Stage One children about the process of building a new home, and will perhaps inspire our pupils to consider a career in the construction industry.”

Independent Socialists in Wellingborough will welcome Marko Bojcun to speak about Ukraine.

The journalist and activist with the Ukrainian Solidarity Campaign is author of the Workers Movement and the National Question in Ukraine 1897 to 1918.

He will be taking part in an open Zoom meeting with Independent Socialists in Wellingborough on Thursday, April 21, starting at 7pm.

Email [email protected] for a link to join.

The red carpet was rolled out at a private reception hosted by AJB Group in Corby.

The event saw the launch of a new product range, Rockingham Doors, as well as celebrating the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award recently bestowed upon the firm’s chief executive, Amarjit Binji.

AJB Group relocated to a 40,000 sq ft state-of-the-art factory in Corby in 2015.

Councillors, the town’s MP and trade leaders were taken on a VIP tour of the site by Mr Binji, who was crowned 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year at the Midlands Business Awards (MBAs) last month.

A representative from Weetabix delivered a hamper and a personalised cereal box.

A new 72-place nursery has opened its doors in Thrapston’s Huntingdon Road.

Squirrels Thrapston Day Nursery has been opened by Squirrels Childcare in partnership with Toddleworld Nursery Management Ltd.

It is owned and run by Melissa Swain, who started her career as a primary school teacher.

The company started in 2013 as a home-based childcare provision and now has two day nurseries, wrap around care, a holiday club and also a training provider.

Melissa said: “Our settings are warm, nurturing and family focused. We strive to provide the best care to every child in our settings, watching them grow and learn through real experiences and play. Throughout our team we have a wealth of knowledge and experience and look forward to welcoming families in and around Thrapston into our family.”

Nursery manager Emma Warner is responsible for managing and leading the setting on a day-to-day basis. She said: “After working at Squirrels in Duston for four years I was absolutely delighted to be offered the opportunity to bring the Squirrels approach to care and education to Thrapston.

“The local community have been so welcoming, and we have loved getting to know each and every family, and business in the area. I cannot wait to be part of this community and welcome families to the nursery.”

Residents of Oundle could soon be able to enjoy 13x faster broadband speeds as fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband has been earmarked for the town.

With access to £100m of private funding to support its national roll out, BeFibre has moved a team of broadband engineers into the area as the firm prepares to deliver FTTP connectivity for up to 7,000 residential premises.