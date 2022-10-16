The team at SERVE hosting one of their Movement to Music groups

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Rushden-based charity Serve, which specialises in helping the elderly and disabled in Northamptonshire, has been boosted by a £1,000 donation from housebuilder David Wilson Homes.

The contribution will help them continue to support 5,000 elderly people and adults with disabilities who benefit from their befriending service, which aims to connect elderly people with a group of volunteers who will spend a set time each week with their befriendee.

Jessica Slater, chief executive officer at Serve, said: “We were extremely grateful, we appreciate the support David Wilson Homes are giving to the local community

“The donation will support our Movement to Music project for 2022. Dancing and music are an excellent combination to support brain health, along with physical, emotional, spiritual, and social well-being. Our Movement to Music sessions focuses on fun, well-being and building a sense of community.

“David Wilson Homes’ community fund scheme is a fabulous idea to support the local community. This donation will go a long way to make sure the needs of older people in Northamptonshire are being met.

“On behalf of Serve, I would like to say thank you to David Wilson Homes for its continued support. This grant has enabled our group activity to continue and our charity is most grateful for all the funding and support provided.”

As part of the series of free ‘Your Health Matters’ events, run by Kettering General Hospital governors to help demystify common health conditions and provide practical tips, the next event coincides with national Breast Awareness month.

The free virtual event, on October 20 from 4pm to 5pm on Microsoft Teams, will be introduced by Jayne Chambers, KGH staff governor.

Breast pain specialist Michelle Wright will talk about the causes of and managing breast pain, introduce Northamptonshire’s new breast pain service and answer questions.

She said: “Regularly checking your breasts is really important but discomfort or pain in your breast with no other symptoms is unlikely to be breast cancer. The pain is more likely hormonal or musculo-skeletal in origin.

“To help women across the county, our new Northamptonshire Breast Pain clinic is now open for GP referrals, so if you suffer with breast pain, your GP can refer you to this service.

“Importantly, alongside improving care for patients with breast pain, this new service will ensure that other breast appointments, e.g. mammograms and clinics are used more effectively.”

To register for the event visit https://buytickets.at/ketteringgeneralhospital/775698 or email KGH’s governor and member lead at [email protected] People can submit a specific question beforehand and some questions will also be taken at the event depending on time.

North Northamptonshire Council has received the Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award for its support towards the Armed Forces community this year.

The Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme Awards recognise organisations which have actively demonstrated their support for the Armed Forces community through implementing practical policies in the workplace.

This includes commitments such as paid time off for reservists and cadet force adult volunteers and ensuring HR policies are inclusive of veterans and military spouses.

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up and Armed Forces covenant champion, said: “I’m really proud that we have made the commitment to tap into the skills and experience those from the armed forces can offer our communities.

“Not only do we have a duty to support those who volunteer to serve, we also need to make sure they have clear routes back into civilian employment where the rest of us can benefit from that rich experience.”

More than 300 children from primary schools across the region took part in Kids Country’s Autumn Apples Events, supported by Co-operative Central England and PECT.

The events included a range of hands-on and interactive activities to really engage children with apples in every form – including their nutrition, how they are grown by British farmers, the history of apples, taste testing different varieties, making apple bird feeders, and planting a free apple tree in the school grounds for future generations to enjoy.