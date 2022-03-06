Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra - care home award, top gigs and World Book Day

Carley Young collecting her award.

A Wellingborough care home manager has won an award for her dedication and passion.

Carley Young, manager of Anchor’s Bilton Court care home in Queensway, has won an Anchor Colleague Award for her incredible professionalism in her duties and empathy for those in her care.

Mia and Alisha, Belvoir's new recruits.

Emma Wright, Anchor’s wellness coordinator for the South East region, said: “I’m ecstatic that Carley has won an Anchor Colleague Award! I nominated her because she is just so committed to her work at Anchor’s Bilton Court care home. It’s clear she loves everyone she works with, and they love her.

“Carley’s done amazing things to connect our care home with the local community as well. Every time I chat to residents and relatives at Anchor’s Bilton Court care home they spend half their time telling me how brilliant she is and how much they appreciate what she does for them. Honestly, I can’t praise Carley enough, she’s a total diamond!”

Carley said: “I’m deeply honoured to have won an Anchor Colleague Award and really touched with all the lovely things people have said. I really love working at Anchor’s Bilton Court care home. I guess that’s the secret, if you love where you work and what you do, it makes everything that much easier!”

A well-known Corby estate agent has recruited two new members of staff in response to the recent property market boom.

Kate Chadwick.

Belvoir has appointed Mia Tansur as a new sales negotiator and Alisha Brennan as a lettings consultant after an immensely busy time in the George Street office.

Mia, 22, has substantial sales and customer service experience after previously working as a business development manager for a Lutterworth events company and running a livery business, as well as formerly working for a well-known national estate agent firm.

Mia said: “The whole Belvoir team have been really welcoming and I’m thoroughly enjoying my new role.

Alisha was raised in Corby and is hoping to put her local knowledge to good use. The mother-of-one works closely with both landlords and tenants to ensure the lettings side of the business runs smoothly.

Children at South End Junior School.

Alisha is also a law graduate, boasting a Law and Criminal Justice LLB (Hons) degree, and has just signed up to start studying for her ARLA qualification.

Bobby Singh Braich, managing cirector at Belvoir, said: “We are thrilled to have added two new brilliant members of staff to our team in Mia and Alisha. Their skills and local knowledge will be a great asset to our business and we wish them well in their new roles.”

Award-winning duo ‘Over the Moon’ are playing a gig in aid of the Gretton Village Hall Maintenance Fund.

The pair hail from the foothills of Alberta's Rocky Mountains and will appear at the hall on Saturday March 19 at 7.30pm.

Suzanne Levesque and Craig Bignell play string bass, guitars, five-string banjo and have strong vocal harmonies reminiscent of 40s sounding Western Swing, Appalachian Old Time and Cowboy Blues. Tickets are £10 in advance from Andy Butterworth on 07949 624012 or on the door.

Kate Chadwick has recently been appointed as executive director at Stanwick Lakes and one of the first tasks in her new position is to relaunch the site’s visitor centre, which has been closed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A central feature of the Stanwick Lakes site, the visitor centre is used by more than 300,000 people a year and will reopen at the beginning of April 2022. Kate will also be refreshing the organisation’s brand image and re-installing a key piece of the site’s play equipment damaged by fire in 2021.

She said: “We have an intense few weeks to get everything up and running before the visitor centre relaunch in April, but the whole team here is pulling together. In the meantime, the site remains open as usual to the public including our extensive play areas, outdoor food kiosk and other facilities.”

Adults, children, parents, and teachers can now access specialist help for neurodiverse conditions such as ADHD, autism, and dyslexia following the official opening of the county’s only dedicated centre for help in Wellingborough.

Local dignitaries including the mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Lora Lawman, and events committee member Cllr Mark Jones, attended the official opening of Neurodiversity Networks CIC’s base in Silver Street..

Jannine Perryman, chief executive officer of Neurodiversity Networks CIC and former special needs teacher, said: “The launch of the Wellingborough hub means that we can offer a range of face-to-face support and expert services for children and adults living in the area with an extensive range of conditions including ADHD, autism, and dyslexia.

“It’s so important to see these developments within and for the neurodiverse community, we feel privileged to be a part of that.”

Coldplace, a tribute to Coldplay and friends of the band, have announced their brand new show for 2022 and they are coming to the Castle Theatre in Wellingborough on Friday, May 6.

To purchase tickets from £21.50, visit https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre/show/0fd1a3f1-b063-ea11-a9d1-8de937229f59/coldplaceThis year on World Book Day South End Junior School in Rushden celebrated diversity in children’s literature.

They welcomed the Northamptonshire-born author of My Daddies Gareth Peter to their school.

He opened the new area of their library devoted to diversity as well as running workshops throughout the day.

Suzanne Lewis, the school’s reading lead, said: “As children’s earliest perceptions of the world and its cultures are shaped by the books we read, it is essential that they see a true reflection of our society in the literature recommended and available to them.

“The books in this new area cover topics including religion, race, families, disability, illness, immigration, bullying and mental health. These carefully chosen titles will help promote and build an understanding of diversity including empathy and tolerance of our different backgrounds as well as entertaining and celebrating our rich, shared cultural heritage.”

In under 48 hours the community at Weavers Academy rallied together to help Ukrainian refugees.

They were inundated with donations and various items requested by Northampton Saints Rugby Club who organised the appeal.

On Friday they took two minibuses packed with supplies to Franklin Gardens, home of Northampton Saints, ready to be transported to the Ukrainian borders.