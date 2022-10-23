Helping busy Bert Jackson, centre, celebrate at his surprise birthday bash were the current mayor, Nigel Brown, second right, and three former mayors, Pam Whiting, Chris O’Rourke and Tina Reavey

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Higham Ferrers councillor Bert Jackson was in for a big surprise when a friend invited him to pop in for a drink at a local pub.

When he walked through the door, two dozen friends and colleagues who had been waiting for him burst into ‘Happy Birthday Bert’ as someone lit two candles on a special celebratory cake.

Bert’s 80th birthday had somehow slipped by unnoticed, so his friends turned out in force at The Carriage House to make up for it and help him celebrate his 81st in style.

Bert, a former mayor of the town, said: “The deputy mayor, Vijay Paul, asked me along for a drink and I was certainly taken aback to find so many people waiting for me.”

Current mayor, Nigel Brown, and three former mayors, Pam Whiting, Tina Reavey and Chris O’Rourke, helped him mark his special birthday.

Members of Higham Ferrers Tourism – Bert has served on the committee for 17 years – were among the crowd of wellwishers.

As well as being on the Higham Ferrers Town Council, busy Bert also serves on the new unitary North Northants Council, representing part of Rushden, Higham Ferrers and Chelveston-cum- Caldecott.

He is also chairman of the trustee board of United Charities which look after the Alms Houses, the Bedespeople and the Pressland pensioners. And he is on the John White Close Committee that looks after nine bungalows.

Henderson Connellan estate agents in Kettering, Corby, Market Harborough and the Nene Valley have embarked on a massive campaign supporting the Breast Cancer Now charity for the month of October.

The campaign has involved donations from the company as well as a Just Giving page.

They are aiming for a total of £10,000 over the month and beyond with £6,000 already raised at the halfway point of the month.

To raise awareness of the charity, more than 300 of their traditional green For sale and sold boards have been changed to pink with locations across three counties and with the Breast Cancer Now logo blazoned across them.

They are hoping that through their social media efforts and the pink boards they will raise both awareness and donations for the campaign.

Sight loss charity the Macular Societywill be on hand in Kettering to offer information into some of the leading causes of sight loss in the UK.

The national charity, which offers support across the UK to people with macular disease, will join other local support groups for the event on Wednesday, October 26 from 10am to 2pm at St Andrew’s Church Rooms, Lindsay Street, Kettering.

Nearly 1.5 million people have been diagnosed with macular disease, with around 300 new diagnoses every day, including children.

Age-related macular degeneration is the most common condition, which affects people over the age of 50.

It can lead to central vision loss and many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement.

There is still no cure and most types of the macular disease are not even treatable.

The Macular Society will be joined by groups including Northamptonshire Association for the Blind (NAB), RNIB, Death Blind UK and Vision Aid for the information event.

The event is open to anyone with a sight loss condition, their friends, family and carers.

For more information about macular disease and how the Macular Society can support you call 0300 3030111 or email [email protected]

The Waendel Walkers Club is a very active walking club based in Wellingborough with fortnightly Sunday walks taking place throughout the year and fortnightly Wednesday evening walks in the summer months.

They are enjoying their 41st year of organised walking and looking forward to another forty years ahead.

They have completed the Wednesday evening series for this year so it’ll just be fortnightly Sunday events until April 2023.

Their forthcoming November events will be walks starting and ending from:

- Sunday, November 6 at The Polhill Arms, Renhold (near Bedford)

- Sunday, November 20 at The Dukes, Woodford

St Mary's Church in Knox Rd, Wellingborough is holding a winter market and craft fair from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, November 19.

