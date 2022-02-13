Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra - Basil Brush visit, memoirs published and Valentine's display

Monica Ozdemir hands over a cheque to Cransley Hospice

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Britain’s most loveable fox is coming to Wellingborough with his show Unleashed, just for adults, following a complete sold out run at the Edinburgh Festival. He will also be performing a family version of the show.

Popular TV fox Basil Brush brings his trademark anarchy with him as he takes on the world, with everything from Love Island to Westminster getting a comic Brushing. He’s at The Castle Theatre on March 13, with two shows - one for the whole family and one for adults. Tickets are available from the Castle’s Box Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highland Dancers visit Priors Hall Care Home for Burns Night

A health assistant at a Rushden care home who recently graduated from university says her job role has helped her to reach her goal.

Charmaine Rufaro Binga works at MHA Rushden Park and joined the home in 2018, when she left sixth form. She is not the only member of her household who works at the 65-bed home, specialising in residential and nursing care, as her mum has also worked there for more than 10 years.

Charmaine graduated in Health and Wellbeing in Society from DeMontfort University and is currently studying her Masters in Social Work from the same university and is due to graduate later this year.

The 22-year-old from Wellingborough said: “Working at MHA Rushden Park was my first job and I absolutely love it. I had no experience of working in a care home before so it was a little scary to begin with, but the team were really welcoming and it’s been life changing for me. My mum works at the home and it really feels like a family environment, and I am so happy.”

Some of the Valentine's artwork

Jacqueline Jaynes, home manager said: “We are more than proud of her accomplishments to date and that in some small way Charmaine’s experience here at MHA Rushden Park has influenced and underpinned her career choice.”

Donations from the sale of “The Life of Allan: A Kettering Man” have been presented to Cransley Hospice in memory of Allan Page.

Daughter Monica Ozedemir had promised her dying father that she would write his memoirs and after the labour of love was finished 23 years after his death, the book was sold to raise funds for Cransley Hospice.

Monica said: “When my father Allan Page was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 1997 it came as a shock to him, he thought he would live past his 75 years. His main concern was that he wouldn’t have the chance to write the story of his life. I told him not to worry, I would tell his story.

Charmaine Rufaro Binga (right) works at MHA Rushden Park

“I spent the next two years sorting out documents and carrying out research about the times he spent during and after the war and how he came to meet and marry my mother - a refugee from Danzig. The research material was put aside for twenty three years later until it was completed in 2020.”

Allan had died two months after his diagnosis spending his last months in Kettering General Hospital and Leicester, a traumatic time where there was no specialist nursing.

Monica said: “We were relieved when a bed became available in Cransley Hospice, sadly due to high demand, only for a short time. He said that he liked being in Cransley Hospice best but ended his days in Northampton Hospital. How much better it would have been for him had he spent those last weeks in Cransley Hospice. We hope that our small donation goes some way in helping the hospice continue with its important and very much appreciated work.”

A donation to Cransley Hospice was handed over on what would have been Allan’s 100th birthday.

Monica added: “My gratitude goes to The Kettering & District Arts Society and The Friends of the Museum and Art Gallery for allowing me to sell my book in ARTworks which is a community pop-up shop run by them and their volunteers.

“Books are available for sale in ARTworks and I will continue to make donations from their sale to Cransley Hospice in my father's memory.”

Gretton Women’s Institute have met in person again for the first time in two years following the pandemic.

The popular group meets monthly in the Village Hall. The speaker for February was Lucy Swales who talked about her time at Madame Tussaud’s and the history of the popular visitor attraction.

The next meeting takes place in the village hall on Tuesday, March 8 at 7.30pm where a team of community first responders will talk to members. New members are welcome. Call Pat Triffitt on 01536 770311 or email [email protected] for more information.

Priors Hall Care Home residents were treated to a visit from a group of Highland dancers for Burns Night.

Some of the first residents who recently moved into the new home in Corby have strong Scottish roots so were treated to the dance show as part of the event celebrating the Scottish bard.

They were also treated to whisky and a selection of treats.

Valentine’s Day is being celebrated in Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre thanks to 385 children at Redwell Primary School whose art creations are on display.

The striking and colourful windows, opposite the Specsavers store, celebrate a day full of love and appreciation by also brightening up the unit with some local art. The children were asked to get creative and design and write a postcard of love to their Valentine. The children could use their artistic skills to create whatever design they wanted and then customised these with a personal message.

School vice principal, Dulcie Sharpe, said: “Thank you to the Swansgate Shopping Centre for involving us in their Valentine’s campaign. The KS2 children at Redwell thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to create their own Valentine’s themed pictures and we can’t wait to visit the exhibition during half term.”

Fiona Stevens, marketing coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: “Teaming up with Redwell Primary School has enabled us to show our support to local children to help develop their artistic skills. We work hard to develop our relationships with local schools and look forward to bringing more art exhibitions like this in the future.”

From each art year group submitted one child was selected as the winner who was gifted a shopping voucher to spend in a Swansgate store of their choice.

Construction materials company Hanson UK is looking for 17 enthusiastic trainees to join its higher apprenticeship programme aimed at developing future supervisors. Hanson’s Leadership, Education and Development (LEAD) programme offers the first steps towards a rewarding and varied career in the minerals sector, as well as the chance to gain valuable industry qualifications.

One of the vacancies is at Hanson’s Wellingborough concrete plant and the successful applicant will receive a competitive salary while working and studying for a mineral products technician higher apprenticeship at the University of Derby through face-to-face and distance learning.