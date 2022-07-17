Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: Athletics boost, student award and choir's concert

PDI's Be The Difference day

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Kettering-based platform specialists CPL have pledged support of local aspiring racing driver, Anji Silva-Vadgama.

Anji, who is from Barton Seagrave, is a rookie driver for Team BRIT, the world’s only competitive all-disabled racing team, which supports people with physical and psychological challenges in accessing motorsport. The team has developed world-leading hand control technology to enable disabled drivers to race against able-bodied competitors.

Corby's new hammer/discus cage

Anji was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and joined the team last year. She recently got in touch with CPL to introduce herself and her hopes for her racing career and the CPL team were keen to help. They have now become a personal sponsor as she continues a programme of development training with a view to beginning her racing in 2023.

Paul Murphy, managing director of CPL, said: “We are proud to be sponsoring someone with such a drive to succeed even when faced with a life changing diagnosis. Racing is close to my heart, and I am looking forward to following Anji throughout her career. We wish her the best of luck with this venture and can see she will do really well due to her determination.”

Anji said: “I’m extremely grateful to everyone at CPL for choosing to support this really exciting part of my life. Dealing with a life-changing diagnosis can mean facing daily challenges, but it can also open doors and that’s certainly what’s happened to me. Becoming part of Team BRIT has given me an opportunity I could never have dreamed of having, and I’m thrilled to be part of such an inspirational team doing so much for disability inclusion. A huge thank you to everyone at CPL for helping to make this dream come true.”

PDI International, a global leader in infection prevention products and service solutions based in Corby, celebrated its second Be the Difference Day on July 8. This day represents a collective commitment to meaningfully engage, educate, and give back to the communities PDI associates live in and work in.

Various teams took part in diverse activities in the UK, Italy and Switzerland. One team spent the day at Lakeland Hospice in Corby. They were tasked with carrying out a “DIY overhaul” of their outdoor space, which included painting, gardening, clearing out, hedge cutting, and a general tidy up of the hospice grounds.

Jackie Henry, volunteer coordinator for the hospice, said: “The impact and difference you’ve made is amazing. I know that our patients enjoy sitting and reflecting in beautiful surroundings. It will be great for patients to start reusing the summer house now that it’s been freshened with a coat of paint.”

The Corby Homeless Project also received a visit, with colleagues presenting the team with much needed food and personal hygiene supplies for their residents.

Donations of critical items, such as used clothing, blankets, books and toys were also dropped off at Cancer Research’s superstore in Corby.

A wide-ranging group of businesses met at the Corby campus of Tresham College on July 7 to hear about how the educational organisation is contributing to the local economy.

The Love Corby group gathered in the atrium reception area of the modern campus building in Oakley Road, Corby to hear about a range of activities and future plans by Tresham College, now part of The Bedford College Group.

High Quality Information Technology (IT) training will be delivered from September 2022 as a result of Government funding. New suites of IT equipment will come under the management of Science and Computing expert Dr Pam Watt who officially joins the college in August - but who attended the Love Corby event as a guest.

IT activities already delivered from Corby included the Chester House archaeological virtual reality project by students, working with Jam Coding to introduce school children to computing, as well as a wide range of courses on campus. IT apprenticeships are now also on offer.

Tresham College has for years delivered Further Education, now, as part of The Bedford College Group, it is officially a University Centre offering a range of Higher Education degrees which people can access across North Northants.

In addition Tresham College works closely with many local employers delivering apprenticeships and work sector learning, as well as the latest T Levels promoted by the Government across a range of industry-related subjects. The Corby Cube was represented at the event and there Tresham College performing arts students have stepped up to the stage to gain real life theatre experiences.

Yassin Moktadir, an undergraduate student from Wellingborough, has been shortlisted for an award at this year’s Student Social Mobility Awards.

On July 21 Yassin will be recognised for defying the odds to achieve outstanding career success.

Yassin, who is studying mathematics at University College London, has been shortlisted for the Banking and Finance Sector Awards for his achievements within the sector. Yassin grew up in Wellingborough and, despite barriers to success, he has gone on to secure internships with top firms such as Nomura and UBS.

Yassin is also a part of the JP Morgan mentoring scheme and has led secondary school students to creative innovative solutions tackling environmental and social issues.

A local choir is hosting an evening of remembrance and hope to remember those affected by the Covid pandemic.

Rowell Camerata will perform at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 23, at Holy Trinity Church in the market town of Rothwell.

Their programme, entitled Ad Memoriam, will feature music that reflects the pain and also hope that we need. It will include music by Byrd and Stanford, Mozart, Puccini and Faure, Bruckner and Brahms, amongst others.

Entrance is free of charge and drinks will be offered in exchange for donations while all proceeds will go to charity.

Athletics throwing events can continue at Corby’s Rockingham Triangle stadium after a new hammer/discus cage was installed.

After the previous cage was condemned several years ago the new cage has been made possible through a £40,000 grant provided from the Mick George Ltd Community Fund, via GrantScape.